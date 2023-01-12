Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
EXPLAINER: How ominous is the debt limit problem?
WASHINGTON — (AP) — On the brink of hitting the nation's legal borrowing limit on Thursday, the government is resorting to "extraordinary measures" to avoid a default. But -- take a breath -- the phrase technically refers to a bunch of accounting workarounds. Yes, accounting. Because the debt...
This New York crypto lawsuit aims to settle a key climate law loophole
The environmental group Earthjustice has filed suit against New York state regulators, arguing that their decision to let a Canadian cryptocurrency mine take over a natural gas power plant violates the state's climate protection law. The lawsuit, filed Friday with the Supreme Court of Albany County, says allowing Digitech to...
Washington Examiner
From transgender 'equity' to abortion, five ways California can trim its budget
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) needs to slash the California budget due to a projected deficit of $22.5 billion. In the interest of both helping the governor balance his budget and stopping the state’s woke agenda, I have identified five items that Newsom might consider cutting this year — and forever.
Comments / 0