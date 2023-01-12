Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Marijuana-Linked ER Visits by Seniors Are Rising
MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research out of California finds seniors are being treated in emergency rooms in significantly higher numbers for adverse side effects from cannabis consumption. Researchers from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) said they studied the issue because they noticed more primary...
US News and World Report
California Braces for Final Burst of Heavy Snow and Rain
GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (Reuters) - Storm-lashed California is bracing for what may be a final battering of rain and snow starting late Sunday, adding to the damage unleashed by a weather system that has caused severe flooding and killed at least 19 people across the state. Residents across a swath of...
US News and World Report
Storm Dumps Nearly 20 Inches of Snow on Northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was...
Comments / 0