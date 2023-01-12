Read full article on original website
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Disney Unleashes Its Inner Jafar in Fight With Nelson Peltz
Disney fired back at the billionaire Beckham-in-law trying to crash its board, depicting the activist investor, Nelson Peltz, as intransigent and pushy. In filings published on Tuesday, the company dismissed Peltz as “oblivious” about its businesses and claimed that despite months of conversations, neither he nor his representatives had “actually presented a single strategic idea for Disney.”Peltz, 80, has been angling for a board seat for months; according to Disney, he or an emissary—fellow billionaire Isaac Perlmutter—have floated the idea “no less than 20 times since July 2022.”Peltz, rebuffed by Disney’s leadership, is taking up the matter directly with shareholders...
