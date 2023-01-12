College Football Insider Reports New Details About Jim Harbaugh's Contract Situation At Michigan

Last week, the NCAA sent a Notice of Allegations to the Michigan Wolverines in relation to an ongoing investigation into its program .

The Wolverines were accused of committing several "relatively minor" infractions. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, however, was linked to a potential Level I violation for "failing to cooperate with investigators", Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel reported .

With Harbaugh's future with Michigan up in the air this week , ESPN's Pete Thamel has just provided the college football world with an update related to the head coach's contract situation with the Wolverines.

According to sources mentioned by Thamel in an article posted this Thursday, "Michigan is unlikely to issue [Harbaugh] a new contract until there's some clarity in the current NCAA case."

Thamel's sources also claim a mutually agreed-upon solution, "could take weeks, at a minimum, if the sides could all work toward a negotiated resolution."

Harbaugh's current contract with the Wolverines runs through 2026.

Adjusted following the 2021-22 season, Harbaugh's new deal gives the coach more flexibility in terms of potentially leaving for the NFL. His buy-out option is set to shrink with every additional year he remains at Michigan.

Harbaugh has already been linked to NFL head coaching jobs this offseason.

Earlier this week, league insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Denver Broncos planned to interview the Michigan skipper in the coming days.

Further, Colin Cowherd told his audience on The Herd this week that Harbaugh, "right now, [is] the leader in the clubhouse" for the Broncos' opening.

Expect the Harbaugh rumors to grow as several teams begin, and continue, their respective head coaching searches this January.