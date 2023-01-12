AEW Dynamite ratings up for best-of-seven finale

Dynamite finished third on cable in 18-49, trailing two NBA games.

AEW

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which took place at The Forum in Los Angeles, averaged 967,000 viewers on TBS. That’s up 11.9 percent from last week and is the highest audience for Dynamite since October 26.

In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite finished third on the cable charts with a 0.33 rating. That’s up 26.9 percent from last week, so this episode had a much younger audience overall. This matched the best 18-49 demo rating Dynamite has done since September 28.

Dynamite trailed only two NBA games on ESPN in 18-49, one of which aired head-to-head.

Compared to the same week in 2022, Dynamite's overall audience was almost identical to the 969,000 viewers the show did last year. The 18-49 rating was down 15.4 percent year-over-year.

As compared to the 10-week average of 889,600 viewers prior to this week, last night's Dynamite was up 8.7 percent. The 18-49 demo rating was up 13.8 percent from the 10-week average of 0.29.