ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Oprah says this robe is like 'a baby blanket for adults,' and it's on sale!

By Yahoo Lifestyle, Yahoo Life
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6KUJ_0kCqojay00

It's January, and that means winter is settling in and the weather is, well, fairly miserable. It also means it's time for snuggly indoor wear. Enter a fave piece of Oprah's (and soon to be yours) — the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic In The Wild Robe. It's probably been awhile since you thought to buy a new robe, and the one hanging on the back of the bathroom door has likely seen better days. So toss that tattered shroud to the textile recycling bin and scoop one of these while it's on sale at QVC— you'll thank us!

Barefoot Dreams' robes are just as sumptuous as their cult-favorite throw blankets. Oprah knows best when it comes to many things in life, and when she added this robe to her Favorite Things list, we took notice. "A yummy-feeling bathrobe is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser," Winfrey gushed in 2021, adding, "I like that these have a roomy fit and that the ribbed material and hood up the cozy factor even more."

Though it's clearly the perfect item for post-shower relaxation and Sunday afternoon couch time, we've been known to walk the dog wearing it over leggings and a T-shirt. It could definitely pass for a long cardigan or duster with its chic animal print and neutral colorways. You'll find yourself making every excuse in the book not to take it off.

One very satisfied shopper said, "So glad I bought this robe. Just like a blanket but better. It feels so good to wear. Love the ribbing at sleeves and length." We agree. There's nothing like relaxing in a super-soft, cushy robe that holds up beautifully to machine washing and drying.

Just think, next time you reach from the shower to that hook on the bathroom door, you could be grasping at this fluffy, cloud-like wrap — that is, if you snap one up now, while it's on sale at QVC. Don't want to pay it all in one go? Choose four Easy Pay installments of $27.65 instead. And if you're new to QVC, you'll score $15 off your first order of $35 or more with code OFFER. There's really no reason not to add to cart.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Comments / 0

Related
People

This Plush Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now

“The first night I slept with it I didn’t even want to get out of bed in the morning” Winter is a good time to refresh your bedding so it's warm and cozy, and Amazon has plenty of home finds, from faux throws, flannel sheets, and plush pillows for staying comfy at night. While good bedding is easy to find, it's even better when you can score it for a great price.  If you're looking to upgrade your comforter then consider the Royoliving Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

I tried Oprah’s favorite socks and am obsessed with how soft and cozy they are

As a lifelong fan of Oprah, I turn to her annual Favorite Things list as my go-to shopping guide for must-have items. When I saw that the brand Cozy Earth made its way onto her list for the fifth year in a row, I knew I had to give it a try. I first ordered the Waffle Bath Towels that made this year's list and, after falling in love with them, decided to give last year's pick, The Plush Lounge Socks, a try. I am now obsessed. Luckily, the sock sets are currently marked down at the brand’s sitewide New Year's sale, so you can get the luxuriously soft socks for as little as $12 a pair.
Tracey Folly

Woman ruins brand new dining room chair on day 2 of owning it, still has dinette set over 50 years later

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Buying new furniture of any kind is an exciting event. In the 70s my newlywed parents went out to purchase a dinette set for six. My mother was so excited. The set that caught her eye had leather on the backrest and leather on the seats. The leather was red.
The Daily South

Check Out PEEPS New Spring 2023 Lineup

The nights may still be long and the weather a little frightful, but spring is on the horizon. While we’re still waiting for the daffodils and bluebells to pop up, we know spring is coming because the newPEEPS are here—and they’re amazing. In addition to classic yellow...
SheKnows

Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sale Includes 60% Off Rugs, 50% Off Furniture & Much More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though you may be on a shopping break after the Christmas rush, Wayfair is hosting a sale right now that you’re definitely going to want to come out of hibernation for. The site is running an End-of-Year clearance sale on furniture, rugs, storage items, appliances, and more, and you can grab some incredible things for over 60 percent off right now. Ring in the New Year with some fresh home accessories. Give your bedroom a refresh in the New Year with...
WWD

New Images From ‘Back to Black’ Biopic Show Marisa Abela Carrying Amy Winehouse’s Iconic Botkier Bianca Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. On January 16th in London, England, Marisa Abela was spotted for the first time with actor Eddie Marsan filming for director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black. While the upcoming film is one of the most eagerly anticipated films this year, the first look left the internet with many opinions. Though it’s easy to fixate on the signature Winehouse beehive hair style, the fashion set have spotted one notable Y2K-era accessory: the iconic Botkier Bianca Bag.
Apartment Therapy

The One Area Rug a Home Stager Gets Asked About the Most

Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
WDW News Today

Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom

To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
Black Enterprise

Bachelor Pad for Sale: Michael B. Jordan Lists Stylish Modern Farmhouse Home for $13M

Actor Michael B. Jordan is ready to sell the farmhouse-style home he purchased less than a year ago and wants an extra half-million than he paid for it. The Creed III star listed his modern farmhouse-style mansion located in Encino’s affluent Royal Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles for $12.9 million, The Dirt reports. Jordan purchased the stylish home for $12.5 million last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
144K+
Followers
152K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy