Brookfield Craft Center 8th annual Artists on the Rise exhibition

Calling all high school-aged, Connecticut artists! Brookfield Craft Center is seeking submissions for the 8th annual Artists on the Rise exhibition. The show will run from March 4th through March 26th and will feature works by the many talented high school-aged artists in Connecticut. Students are asked to submit their...
BROOKFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Study for Your Midterms at the Ridgefield Library

Calling all high school students! Need a space to study for midterm exams? Come to Ridgefield Library to spread out and study on the Lower Level. Or take a study break with snacks and coloring, provided by the Library. There will be extra school supplies like notecards, sticky notes and...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield County Bank Coat Drive Now Through January 25!

Fairfield County Bank’s 17 branch office locations is collecting new and gently used winter coats for children in Fairfield County, benefitting Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County and the Connecticut Institute For Communities’ (CIFC) Early Learning Programs in Danbury. The drive will run from January 9—January 25, 2023.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Chief of Police John Lynch Announces Retirement Effective February 1, 2023

Today, Wilton Chief of Police John Lynch announced his intention to retire as of February 1st. The announcement follows nearly thirty-eight years of service to the Wilton community, including six as Chief. First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice thanked Chief Lynch on behalf of the community noting he is the embodiment of...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Vergelegen USA

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Vergelegen USA!
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Deana Robinson to Run for Yonkers City Council

Yonkers NY City Councilwoman, Shanae Williams, has announced her candidacy for the board of Westchester County Legislators 16th district. Williams age 29, officially declared her intentions on January 9th, 2023. “Today marks the day the residents of Yonkers’ 16th Westchester County Legislative District can expect accountability, transparency, and above all...
YONKERS, NY
hamlethub.com

NPT Presents "Grease" Summer Production

FAIRFIELD, CT – The New Paradigm Theatre Company (NPT), well known for its inventive productions that are presented with multi-cultural and multi-generational casting, has chosen "Grease" for its summer production!. Applications for students 8-18 are being accepted now. Each summer these young actors not only learn singing, dancing and...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Fundraiser dinner on February 2 supports Acts 4 Ministry

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the non-denominational non-profit Acts 4 Ministry that serves the daily living needs of individuals and families throughout the greater Waterbury region, a dinner to raise funds for the organization will be held by the Pontelandolfo (Ponte) Community Club at La Bella Vista Banquet Facility at 380 Farmwood Road in Waterbury on Thursday, February 2 beginning at 6:30 PM.
WATERBURY, CT

