In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the non-denominational non-profit Acts 4 Ministry that serves the daily living needs of individuals and families throughout the greater Waterbury region, a dinner to raise funds for the organization will be held by the Pontelandolfo (Ponte) Community Club at La Bella Vista Banquet Facility at 380 Farmwood Road in Waterbury on Thursday, February 2 beginning at 6:30 PM.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO