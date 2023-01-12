Read full article on original website
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Kaelyn McEvoy of Ridgefield named to University of Rhode Island Fall 2022 Dean's List
Kaelyn McEvoy of Ridgefield named to the University of Rhode Island Fall 2022 Dean's List. The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Kaelyn McEvoy of Ridgefield has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List represent nearly all of Rhode Island's...
Ms President US awarded grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation
Ms President US in Ridgefield, CT is pleased to announce it has been awarded a competitive grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, The Fund for Women and Girls to support its expansion efforts in Fairfield County. Ms President US, a girls’ civic leadership program, motivates and prepares girls in...
Brookfield Craft Center 8th annual Artists on the Rise exhibition
Calling all high school-aged, Connecticut artists! Brookfield Craft Center is seeking submissions for the 8th annual Artists on the Rise exhibition. The show will run from March 4th through March 26th and will feature works by the many talented high school-aged artists in Connecticut. Students are asked to submit their...
Study for Your Midterms at the Ridgefield Library
Calling all high school students! Need a space to study for midterm exams? Come to Ridgefield Library to spread out and study on the Lower Level. Or take a study break with snacks and coloring, provided by the Library. There will be extra school supplies like notecards, sticky notes and...
Fairfield County Bank Coat Drive Now Through January 25!
Fairfield County Bank’s 17 branch office locations is collecting new and gently used winter coats for children in Fairfield County, benefitting Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County and the Connecticut Institute For Communities’ (CIFC) Early Learning Programs in Danbury. The drive will run from January 9—January 25, 2023.
Southbury residents to receive Phone Survey regarding renovations and updates to the Town Pool at Ballantine Park
The Southbury Board of Selectmen is reminding the residents that The Center for Research and Public Policy (CRPP) is conducting a phone survey among the taxpaying residents regarding renovations and updates to the Town Pool at Ballantine Park. Phone calls will come from a number 201-484-0582 and should show a...
2023 Kiwanis Valentine’s Citrus & Chocolate Sale in Partnership with Wilton Historical Society
Once again, Wilton Kiwanis will host a Valentine’s Citrus & Chocolate Sale in partnership with the Wilton Historical Society. Orders will be ready for pick-up at the Wilton Historical Society 224 Danbury Road on Feb. 10-12. Note: this is the same location as our annual Pumpkin Sale. Order pick-up...
Wilton Chief of Police John Lynch Announces Retirement Effective February 1, 2023
Today, Wilton Chief of Police John Lynch announced his intention to retire as of February 1st. The announcement follows nearly thirty-eight years of service to the Wilton community, including six as Chief. First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice thanked Chief Lynch on behalf of the community noting he is the embodiment of...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Vergelegen USA
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Vergelegen USA!
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Salt Sugar Spice (living deliciously)
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Salt Sugar...
Deana Robinson to Run for Yonkers City Council
Yonkers NY City Councilwoman, Shanae Williams, has announced her candidacy for the board of Westchester County Legislators 16th district. Williams age 29, officially declared her intentions on January 9th, 2023. “Today marks the day the residents of Yonkers’ 16th Westchester County Legislative District can expect accountability, transparency, and above all...
NPT Presents "Grease" Summer Production
FAIRFIELD, CT – The New Paradigm Theatre Company (NPT), well known for its inventive productions that are presented with multi-cultural and multi-generational casting, has chosen "Grease" for its summer production!. Applications for students 8-18 are being accepted now. Each summer these young actors not only learn singing, dancing and...
Fundraiser dinner on February 2 supports Acts 4 Ministry
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the non-denominational non-profit Acts 4 Ministry that serves the daily living needs of individuals and families throughout the greater Waterbury region, a dinner to raise funds for the organization will be held by the Pontelandolfo (Ponte) Community Club at La Bella Vista Banquet Facility at 380 Farmwood Road in Waterbury on Thursday, February 2 beginning at 6:30 PM.
