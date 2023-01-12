KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Only one team had more games played by rookies in the NFL this season than the Kansas City Chiefs, and that was the three-win Chicago Bears. Only four teams had more games started by first-year players. So while it's easy to think that the same franchise that has won seven straight AFC West titles and been to the past four conference championship games is a hardened group of veterans, the reality is strikingly different. Kansas City plays Jacksonville in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

