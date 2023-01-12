ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Police catch Kansas felon driving stolen vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to take a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of NW Highway 24. The owner of the vehicle does not live in the State of Kansas, and the vehicle contained thousands of dollars-worth of tools, personal items, and two firearms, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Refugees in Kansas City call for help for loved ones in Afghanistan

Aziz Nadim works as a bank teller in Gardner, Kansas. He is among approximately 750 refugees who came to Kansas City after United States forces left Afghanistan in 2021. Since the Taliban took power, Nadim is worried about the future of his friends and family — his fellow members of the Hazara ethic minority who have long been targets of violence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa St 62-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams Jr. scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Only one team had more games played by rookies in the NFL this season than the Kansas City Chiefs, and that was the three-win Chicago Bears. Only four teams had more games started by first-year players. So while it's easy to think that the same franchise that has won seven straight AFC West titles and been to the past four conference championship games is a hardened group of veterans, the reality is strikingly different. Kansas City plays Jacksonville in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: Sooners Top Jayhawks in Top 25 Matchup

NORMAN, Okla. – The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks fell to No. 19 Oklahoma 80-74 in a matchup of two nationally-ranked Big 12 foes on Saturday at the Lloyd-Noble Center. Kansas falls to 12-4 on the season and 2-3 in league play, while Oklahoma improves to 14-2 (4-1 Big 12) on the year.
NORMAN, OK
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy