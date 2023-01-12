Read full article on original website
Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Finding the Best Coffee in Portland OregonTammy EminethPortland, OR
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
oregonbusiness.com
Tech Trends Survey Shows Hiring Pain in Portland
A new industry report shows tech sector revenue is up and retention is down – with small and medium-sized tech companies bucking the trend. More than half of Portland tech companies are expecting higher revenue in 2023, and 43% plan to hire more tech employees, according to a survey released Tuesday by technology and IT staffing firm ProFocus.
Analog Devices is spending $1 billion to upgrade Oregon chip factory
Analog Devices Inc.’s ongoing upgrade of its semiconductor factory near Beaverton will double production capacity and cost $1 billion. “We are making significant investments to modernize our existing manufacturing space and retool equipment to increase productivity, as well as expand our overall facilities infrastructure with 25,000 square feet of additional cleanroom space,” said Fred Bailey, ADI’s vice president for factory operations.
railfan.com
Oregon Rail Heritage Center Makes Progress on Turntable Installation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Rail Heritage Center could have a turntable installed on its property by the end of summer. The Portland-based museum has been working with contractors to install the turntable that was once at Southern Pacific’s Brooklyn Yard in Southeast Portland. The turntable will not only give the non-profit a new exhibit but it’ll help the museum’s resident steam locomotives get on the main line should the opportunity arise again.
Fraudsters have been stealing Oregon EBT benefits by skimming cards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crammed inside a budget hotel, Tricia Collins works hard to make the most of a tough situation. With no steady income, the Portland woman stretches every penny to help support her 10-year-old son. State-issued food stamps and cash assistance are lifelines for her. ”I depend on...
shorelineareanews.com
Amtrak to add second round-trip to Vancouver BC by March 7
WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation that the company will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C. beginning March 7, restoring full service on the Cascades line to pre-pandemic levels. In the...
focushillsboro.com
Temperature Increases In Oregon Counties Over The Past Century
Temperature Increases In Oregon: In generally mild Portland, Oregon, temperatures reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit. 105 degrees in Reno in September, when the season is supposed to be transitioning from summer to fall. And at Death Valley National Park in California, the temperature reached over 130 degrees in the town of Furnace Creek, making it the hottest September day in the history of the planet. This set a new global record.
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
greatnorthwestwine.com
Coppola-owned Domaine de Broglie uses Pinot Noir to win McMinnville Wine Competition
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — It’s a bit of a paradox that Francis Ford Coppola doesn’t have a stage right now for Dave Petterson, who makes some of the Willamette Valley’s top examples of Pinot Noir, evidenced by Domaine de Broglie winning the award for Best of Show at the 2023 McMinnville Wine Competition.
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego asks ODOT to plan for tolling mitigation
In early January, Lake Oswego Mayor Joe Buck sent a letter to the Oregon Department of Transportation requesting that the department and the Oregon Transportation Commission spell out how they will mitigate the impacts — such as increased congestion on local roadways — of tolling, and how those efforts might be funded.
thatoregonlife.com
This Award Winning Brewery Along The Oregon Coast Is A Must Visit
Oregon is well known for their wine and beer scene, and breweries along the Oregon coast have been making a big impact. If you are in Cannon Beach then make sure to add Public Coast Brewing on your list of stops to make. Public Coast Brewing is named after all...
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Toppled Sellwood chestnut tree’s wood finds new purpose
Oftentimes, when a large and historic tree tumbles in a storm, it’s chopped up and put in a dump. But in Sellwood, the community wanted to do something different.
Improvements to make and enjoy now that will pay off when you sell your home
Portland broker Bobby Curtis can’t count how many times his clients lament making costly home improvements not for themselves but for a new owner to enjoy. “Why didn’t I do this sooner?” they ask Curtis of Living Room Realty as they are looking at photos of their now-stylish residence readied for the real estate listing.
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed
You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Brewers Festival Is Postponed Until The Summer Of 2023
Oregon Brewers Festival: The Oregon Brewers Festival will not take place this summer, organizers said early on Friday. It was postponed for two years due to the pandemic before returning to the Portland waterfront last July. According to the organization, the likelihood of success has decreased as a result of rising event costs, severe heat that has led to decreasing attendance in recent years the festival has been hosted, and other factors.
A passion for culinary creations: Bistro Restaurant in Cannon Beach
In the fall of 2016, Jack Stevenson set off on a motorcycle trip along the Oregon coast in search of a restaurant that fit his style and vision. Growing up in Carmel, Monterrey and San Diego, he knew he wanted to be on the coast near the ocean. Upon arriving in Cannon Beach, he knew he had found the right place, saying he “loved the vibe of the town and it felt right.” He had a vision of a restaurant that was different from other restaurants in town, had the right lay-out and flow, and was small enough that he...
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
Restaurateur: Ghost kitchens ‘tear apart’ community, food scene
The idea of a Ghost Kitchen -- a restaurant without a storefront operating out of a space and mainly focusing on delivery -- isn’t new. They popped-up a lot throughout the pandemic, but customers may want to take a closer look at where that food is coming from before making that order.
