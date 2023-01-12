ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oregonbusiness.com

Tech Trends Survey Shows Hiring Pain in Portland

A new industry report shows tech sector revenue is up and retention is down – with small and medium-sized tech companies bucking the trend. More than half of Portland tech companies are expecting higher revenue in 2023, and 43% plan to hire more tech employees, according to a survey released Tuesday by technology and IT staffing firm ProFocus.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Analog Devices is spending $1 billion to upgrade Oregon chip factory

Analog Devices Inc.’s ongoing upgrade of its semiconductor factory near Beaverton will double production capacity and cost $1 billion. “We are making significant investments to modernize our existing manufacturing space and retool equipment to increase productivity, as well as expand our overall facilities infrastructure with 25,000 square feet of additional cleanroom space,” said Fred Bailey, ADI’s vice president for factory operations.
BEAVERTON, OR
railfan.com

Oregon Rail Heritage Center Makes Progress on Turntable Installation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Rail Heritage Center could have a turntable installed on its property by the end of summer. The Portland-based museum has been working with contractors to install the turntable that was once at Southern Pacific’s Brooklyn Yard in Southeast Portland. The turntable will not only give the non-profit a new exhibit but it’ll help the museum’s resident steam locomotives get on the main line should the opportunity arise again.
PORTLAND, OR
shorelineareanews.com

Amtrak to add second round-trip to Vancouver BC by March 7

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation that the company will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C. beginning March 7, restoring full service on the Cascades line to pre-pandemic levels. In the...
SEATTLE, WA
Evan Crosby

10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Temperature Increases In Oregon Counties Over The Past Century

Temperature Increases In Oregon: In generally mild Portland, Oregon, temperatures reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit. 105 degrees in Reno in September, when the season is supposed to be transitioning from summer to fall. And at Death Valley National Park in California, the temperature reached over 130 degrees in the town of Furnace Creek, making it the hottest September day in the history of the planet. This set a new global record.
OREGON STATE
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego asks ODOT to plan for tolling mitigation

In early January, Lake Oswego Mayor Joe Buck sent a letter to the Oregon Department of Transportation requesting that the department and the Oregon Transportation Commission spell out how they will mitigate the impacts — such as increased congestion on local roadways — of tolling, and how those efforts might be funded.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed

You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Brewers Festival Is Postponed Until The Summer Of 2023

Oregon Brewers Festival: The Oregon Brewers Festival will not take place this summer, organizers said early on Friday. It was postponed for two years due to the pandemic before returning to the Portland waterfront last July. According to the organization, the likelihood of success has decreased as a result of rising event costs, severe heat that has led to decreasing attendance in recent years the festival has been hosted, and other factors.
PORTLAND, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

A passion for culinary creations: Bistro Restaurant in Cannon Beach

In the fall of 2016, Jack Stevenson set off on a motorcycle trip along the Oregon coast in search of a restaurant that fit his style and vision. Growing up in Carmel, Monterrey and San Diego, he knew he wanted to be on the coast near the ocean. Upon arriving in Cannon Beach, he knew he had found the right place, saying he “loved the vibe of the town and it felt right.” He had a vision of a restaurant that was different from other restaurants in town, had the right lay-out and flow, and was small enough that he...
CANNON BEACH, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy