FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
MSNBC
Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.
That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Trump's Impeachments May Be Irreversible as McCarthy Mulls Expunging
No Congress has ever tried to expunge a presidential impeachment before. It's not exactly clear if it can.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Matt Gaetz Says Biden is in 'Best Scandal' He Could Ask For
Gaetz claimed the discovery of documents in Biden's position will help Democrats on two fronts.
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Oh Look, Republicans Suddenly Care About Classified Documents
Following the discovery of several classified documents at President Joe Biden’s Penn Center office and at Delaware residence, conservative lawmakers and media, who for months have attempted to provide cover for former President Donald Trump’s own document scandal, are suddenly extremely concerned about information security. The investigation into the hundreds of documents Trump hoarded at his Mar-a-Lago estate was characterized by the right as a political witch hunt aimed at preventing the former president from running for reelection. Now that Biden is involved, Republicans think the government should be cracking down with more vigor. In August, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called...
Special Counsel May End Up Protecting Biden Admin From GOP Witch Hunts
Attorney General Merrick Garland probably did not need to appoint a special counsel to investigate the discovery of a small number of classified documents dating from President Biden’s tenure as vice president—but his decision will ultimately frustrate Republican efforts to weaponize Congressional oversight hearings.The Justice Department’s special counsel regulations require the Attorney General to first determine that a “criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted” before appointing a special counsel—and such a determination would seem unjustified, at least from publicly known facts.Garland also reminded the American public today that he fully believes DOJ would be capable of investigating...
Biden accepts GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy's State of the Union invitation on February 7
President Biden will deliver a State of the Union address before Congress on February 7th after accepting an invite from Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Ukraine Testing Weapons With Range Longer Than Biden Willing to Provide
"If Washington decides to supply longer-range missiles to Kyiv, then it will be crossing a red line," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in September.
Why Kevin McCarthy's Debt Ceiling Showdown Will Start Sooner Than You Might Think
The Republican controlled House of Representatives threatens to risk the faith and credit of the U.S. as it engages in controversy over paying bills already incurred.
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
Opinion: The time is now for Social Security and Medicare reform
"As America ages and more people rely on both Medicare and Social Security in the coming years, both programs will only increase their financial strain on federal budgets," writes Lanhee J. Chen. "The case for reform -- and reform now -- is clear."
Biden welcomes the Warriors, pledges support for California
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden celebrated the NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the White House on Tuesday as he expressed concern for Californians who have suffered through waves of destructive weather. “We’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California, and our heart...
Biden’s Classified Documents Should Have No Impact on Trump’s Legal Jeopardy
The recent discovery of a small number of classified documents, left over from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president and found at his private office and home, has injected confusion into the public’s understanding of whether any criminal liability might be appropriate for former President Donald Trump in connection with the huge trove of classified documents found last year at Mar-a-Lago.
GOP House gives Biden opportunities for triangulation
The new House GOP majority is giving President Biden several opportunities to triangulate on high-profile issues — following the model set by former Presidents Clinton and Obama before their successful reelections. Democratic strategists say Biden has an opportunity over the next year to strike deals with Republicans in Congress on border security and immigration reform,…
Janet Yellen Delivers warning, says if borrowing limit not increased by congress it could lead to irreparable harm
The U.S. government is in a race against time to avoid defaulting on its debt obligations this year. To prevent going into arrears, the Treasury must take extraordinary measures such as suspending investment in certain retirement funds.
