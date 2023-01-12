Read full article on original website
The US made $4 billion selling oil this year on President Biden's unprecedented releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The US government has pocketed almost $4 billion from selling oil this year, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a bid to lower gas prices, President Joe Biden authorized releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in March. Since then, the US has sold 180 million barrels of crude at an...
Congress passes new retirement rules. What these 7 changes mean for you and your 401(k)
New retirement rules will make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them.
What hitting debt ceiling means for U.S., average Americans
In a letter to Congress, Treasury Secretary Yellen said the U.S. could hit its debt limit by January 19th and warned Speaker McCarthy that the Treasury will have to take “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. NBC’s Jake Ward is joined by a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors to break down the significance of the debt ceiling and how it could affect average Americans. Jan. 14, 2023.
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop if the Debt Ceiling is Reached?
The U.S. is on track to reach the debt ceiling on Jan. 19 unless Congress takes action. In the past, Congress has avoided this by raising the debt limit, but House Republicans say they will not...
House Speaker says Democrats should cap spending to avoid U.S. debt default
WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday he believes Democrats would agree to cap government spending to avoid a U.S. debt default and he wants to discuss the idea with President Joe Biden.
Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?
Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Millions of Americans could see one-time payment from $6.6billion pot – see who qualifies
MILLIONS of Americans have a big treat coming for them as a one-time tax refund could be returned under a new proposal. Georgia residents may see money coming from a surplus budget amounting to over $6billion. The state ended the 2022 budget year with $6.6billion in surplus cash. On January...
If You Invested $1,000 In Donald Trump NFTs, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
Former President Donald Trump made headlines in late 2022 when he revealed a non-fungible token collection. The NFTs were widely criticized, but also saw huge demand from fans and collectors. Here’s how much an investment in the NFTs would be worth today. What Happened: Trump announced the launch of...
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Only 48hrs until millions of Americans get winter direct payment worth up to $4,194 – see if you’re eligible for cash
MILLIONS of struggling seniors will receive a direct payment worth up to $4,194 in just 48 hours. Social Security benefits will head to retirees on December 28. Payments will be sent to Americans that were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. Social Security benefits were also sent...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs
Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives
The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?
The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Start Thinking of Alternatives to These 6 Foods in 2023 — They’ll Be In Short Supply
It was a bad year for food shortages in 2022, with categories including eggs and baby formula hit hard. Unfortunately, 2023 could see its own batches of food shortages. Here's what consumers should...
How should you prepare for a recession?
WASHINGTON — New analysis shows Americans are spending more of their savings to offset inflation. This comes as the Wall Street Journal reports around two-thirds of major banks in our country predict a recession will happen sometime this year. So how should you prepare?. NEW PREDICTIONS. To be clear,...
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
