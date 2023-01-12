ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
Violence soars in Mali in the year after Russians arrive

Alou Diallo says he was drinking tea with his family one morning last month when groups of “white soldiers” invaded his village in central Mali, setting fire to houses and gunning down people suspected of being Islamic extremists. He scrambled to safety in the bush, but his son was shot and wounded while fleeing, then was finished off as he lay on the ground.“I watched my 16-year-old son die,” Diallo told The Associated Press in Mali's capital, Bamako, where he lives in a makeshift camp for displaced people. As he recounted that awful Saturday in his village of Bamguel,...
Brazil security failings on January 8 draw growing scrutiny

A police sniper peeked out of a helicopter as it performed a low flyby just a few meters above the Ministries Promenade in Brasilia. He was one of hundreds of officers deployed to secure the enormous grass patch -- which sits in front of the Brazilian Senate and Congress and is surrounded by most of the country's ministries -- where protestors were expected to gather last week.
Russia’s Shadow Army Puts Out Ads for Drivers to Collect Dead

Russia’s Wagner Group has resorted to placing ads on freight exchange websites in search of drivers to transport the private mercenary group’s war dead, according to a new report. The media company Ostorozhno, Novosti reports that a company in Russia’s Rostov region is acting as an intermediary to get the bodies back to the Moscow area. “Weight–6 tons, volume–82 cubic meters. Cargo 200,” one ad reportedly says, using a military term that refers to body bags of those killed in war. The ad notes that the bodies need to be driven from Rostov-on-Don to Balashikha, a city outside Moscow, and that drivers will be rewarded with $885 in cash. A representative for the company acting as the middleman was quoted as saying that new coffins appear for transportation “almost every day, unfortunately.” “This is probably some kind of defense order. These are Wagnerites,” the company said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
