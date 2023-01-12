Read full article on original website
Bethlehem Catholic hires former All-Patriot League player to lead football program
Tyler Ward is headed from Birmingham to Bethlehem. Ward, a 2014 Lehigh University graduate, has been hired as the new Bethlehem Catholic football coach, the school announced Monday night. He was most recently the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Oak Mountain High School in suburban Birmingham, Alabama. “Bethlehem...
Boys basketball rankings: No. 1 and 2 separate themselves from the pack
Emmaus High School’s boys basketball team strengthened its case for the No. 1 spot with a 63-52 victory over rival Parkland, which started the season atop the rankings. On the independent scene, Executive has hit its stride. The Raptors have won nine straight games and lead the District 11 Class 3A power-point standings.
Blue Mountain Resort renames ski run after late P’burg resident and avid skier D. Scott Curzi
Back before Blue Mountain Resort was Blue Mountain Resort, it was Little Gap Ski Area. What both the Blue Mountain and Little Gap areas have in common, though, is their neighbor: a reddish wooden cabin. From the 1980s until now, that cabin was owned by D. Scott Curzi and his family.
5 takeaways from H/W/S wrestling
Cleaning out a very crowded notebook from the 2023 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament at Phillipsburg, where whoever made the pasta from the hospitality room should open a restaurant …
Grand Opening of Tiger Cafe at Hackettstown High School
Grand Opening of Tiger Cafe at Hackettstown High School. Hackettstown Mayor Jerry DiMaio gets some help from Principal Kyle Sosnovik in cutting the ribbon for the grand opening of the new Tiger Cafe, Jan. 17, 2023, as they celebrate their grand opening inside Hackettstown High School.Get Photo.
The interesting life of Easton’s last ‘iceman,’ who kept delivering into the 1970s | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Walter Cyphers liked to refer to himself as a “certified solidified water merchant.” The rest of Easton knew him as “the iceman.”. Delivering 40-pound buckets or 100-pound cakes of ice to apartments and businesses around the city was an important job in the days before electric refrigeration. And Cyphers was locally the last to do it.
A healthy start to the year: Green Vida Co. opening juice factory in Downtown Easton
The owners of the healthy-food-focused cafe and juice bar located inside Easton’s Public Market could expand their operation as early as the end of February. Jackie and Wilson Rueda, owners of Green Vida Co., bought the building at 104-06 N. Fourth St. in Downtown Easton in December. It’s set to become their new production headquarters, they said.
Easton Area High School pool needs $500K in upgrades to pass health inspection
The Easton Area School District knows its pool is in bad shape. There’s a plan in place to renovate or replace the high school pool in five to seven years, according to Assistant Superintendent Josh Ziatyk.
Lehigh Valley bike trail gets $1.65M to connect Bristol to Allentown to Mountain Top
In the future, cyclists, backpackers and sojourners will be able to trek more than 140 miles from Philadelphia to Mountain Top, Luzerne County, and through the Lehigh Valley, and a new round of state funds will make it possible. State Rep. Jeanne McNeill announced Monday the state granted $1.65 million...
The City of Scranton announces Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue. According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road. The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday […]
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
Fallen power cables shut down Route 611 north of Easton
EASTON, Pa. — Fallen power lines have shut down a road in Northampton County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. Route 611/Delaware Drive remains shut down Monday morning in both directions between Lafayette Street and Frost Hollow Road. The area is just north of downtown Easton. Traffic resources.
Country music star Walker Hayes is the latest Musikfest 2023 headliner
The headliner schedule for Musikfest 2023 is filling up as the annual outdoor music festival announced country star Walker Hayes is coming to Bethlehem. Hayes will perform Aug. 7 as part of the festival’s 40th anniversary. ArtsQuests members can buy tickets this morning (Jan. 17) at 8 a.m., and...
New Lehigh Valley SpaceFest will ‘bring space down to Earth’ when it lands in Easton this spring
The Lehigh Valley festival universe, like space itself, is expanding. This spring, Lehigh Valley SpaceFest will land in Easton, and it comes with peaceful intentions —inspiring families to experience the wonders of astronomy from their backyards. It also has big aspirations of joining Musik, Garlic and Bacon in the ranks of the area’s big annual fests.
Camelback Skier, 25, Airlifted In Double Black Diamond Crash
A 25-year-old skier was flown to the hospital after an accident at the Camelback Resort this weekend, according to resort officials and WFMZ. The skier was "unconscious and bleeding from the head" after the apparent crash on Sunday, Jan. 15, the news outlet said. A spokesperson for the Tannersville resort...
3 Lehigh Valley wineries, distillery among vendors tapped for Shapiro inauguration
Three Lehigh Valley establishments are among 60 Pennsylvania vendors that will be part of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration events on Tuesday. Shapiro’s inaugural committee announced the vendor list on Sunday. It includes two Breinigsville wineries, Stony Run and Vynecrest; and This Life Forever winery and distillery in Allentown.
Bethlehem-area teacher, coach accused of inappropriate relationship with player
Police arrested 27-year-old Christopher Schweikert, of Coplay, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning.
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
Worker rescued from trench in Allentown is home from the hospital, wife says
The man trapped for eight hours covered in dirt after a trench collapsed in Allentown suffered extensive injuries but was recovering at home, his wife said. Ivy Hansell set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the medical expenses for her husband, Jason. He was trapped in a trench for eight hours as workers dug by hand to free him Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Gordon Street.
Lehigh Valley to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with events and memorials across region
The Lehigh Valley will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. across the region on Monday with events, celebrations, film screenings and more. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, typically celebrated on Jan. 15, King’s birthday, falls on Sunday this year — therefore, many events are scheduled for the observed holiday, Monday.
