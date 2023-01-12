ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmerton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Grand Opening of Tiger Cafe at Hackettstown High School

Grand Opening of Tiger Cafe at Hackettstown High School. Hackettstown Mayor Jerry DiMaio gets some help from Principal Kyle Sosnovik in cutting the ribbon for the grand opening of the new Tiger Cafe, Jan. 17, 2023, as they celebrate their grand opening inside Hackettstown High School.Get Photo.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

The interesting life of Easton’s last ‘iceman,’ who kept delivering into the 1970s | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Walter Cyphers liked to refer to himself as a “certified solidified water merchant.” The rest of Easton knew him as “the iceman.”. Delivering 40-pound buckets or 100-pound cakes of ice to apartments and businesses around the city was an important job in the days before electric refrigeration. And Cyphers was locally the last to do it.
EASTON, PA
WBRE

The City of Scranton announces Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue. According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road. The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday […]
SCRANTON, PA
WGAL

Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
READING, PA
WGAL

Fallen power cables shut down Route 611 north of Easton

EASTON, Pa. — Fallen power lines have shut down a road in Northampton County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. Route 611/Delaware Drive remains shut down Monday morning in both directions between Lafayette Street and Frost Hollow Road. The area is just north of downtown Easton. Traffic resources.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

New Lehigh Valley SpaceFest will ‘bring space down to Earth’ when it lands in Easton this spring

The Lehigh Valley festival universe, like space itself, is expanding. This spring, Lehigh Valley SpaceFest will land in Easton, and it comes with peaceful intentions —inspiring families to experience the wonders of astronomy from their backyards. It also has big aspirations of joining Musik, Garlic and Bacon in the ranks of the area’s big annual fests.
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge

Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Worker rescued from trench in Allentown is home from the hospital, wife says

The man trapped for eight hours covered in dirt after a trench collapsed in Allentown suffered extensive injuries but was recovering at home, his wife said. Ivy Hansell set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the medical expenses for her husband, Jason. He was trapped in a trench for eight hours as workers dug by hand to free him Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Gordon Street.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy