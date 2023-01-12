Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Approaching 1M unique addresses holding at least 1 Bitcoin
James is passionate about data, technology and identifying trends. James is a freedom and technology maximalist. Whilst seeing Bitcoin as the greatest invention of the 21st century.
cryptoslate.com
Deployed ETH smart contracts surge 453% in Q4 2022
The number of deployed smart contracts on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet surged by 453% in the fourth quarter of 2022, while the year-over-year growth was calculated as 293%, according to a recent report from Alchemy. The report used libraries (developer tools that are easily read and applied), smart contracts, and...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Bitcoin briefly touches $21,000 in market wide weekend pump
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of around $6 billion in the last 24 hours and currently stands at $979 billion — up 0.69%. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap increased by 0.72% and 0.87% to $402 billion and $189.18 billion, respectively. Most top...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Bitcoin breaks $21,000 in sustained bull market performance
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $13.12 billion in the last 24 hours and currently stands at $979 billion — up 1.28% from $979 billion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap increased by 1.89% and 1.47% to $409.2 billion and $192 billion, respectively.
cryptoslate.com
Circle: USDC stablecoin is always 1:1 redeemable for US dollars
In a recent report on the state of the USDC economy, Circle devoted a section on the stablecoin “always” being 1:1 redeemable for U.S. dollars. Overall, 2022 was a challenging year for USDC, with allegations of insolvency and accusations of censorship being fired at the stablecoin. However, in...
US stocks close mixed as Dow dives nearly 400 points on weak Goldman Sachs earnings
Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley noted the more challenging macroeconomic environment, and saw declines in dealmaking.
cryptoslate.com
3AC, CoinFLEX co-founders looking to raise $25M for new crypto exchange
Defunct Three Arrows Capital’s (3AC) co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu — along with CoinFLEX co-founders Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam — are looking to raise about $25 million to launch a new crypto exchange called GTX. GTX is designed to help creditors of bankrupt exchanges like...
cryptoslate.com
Binance assists in recovering $3M from Harmony bridge hack
Binance assisted Huobi in recovering 124 Bitcoin (BTC) — worth $2.58 million — from the Harmony bridge hacker, according to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ). The hacker previously tried to use Binance to launder the stolen funds, but the account was frozen, according to CZ’s tweet. The...
cryptoslate.com
SushiSwap to launch DEX aggregator and decentralized incubator in Q1
Leading decentralized exchange (DEX) platform SushiSwap is looking to increase its market share by 10x with the proposed launch of its DEX aggregator router and decentralized incubator in the first quarter of 2023. SushiSwap Head Chef Jared Grey detailed his plans for the DEX platform in a Jan. 16 company...
cryptoslate.com
Polygon completes hard fork upgrade to minimize gas fee spikes, chain reorgs
Polygon announced the completion of its proof-of-stake hard fork upgrade in an attempt to reduce gas spikes and chain reorganizations(reorgs) on January 17. The two proposals included in the hard fork were submitted last December. About 87% of Polygon validator teams voted for approval. The hard fork proposal aims to...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: 3AC founders building new exchange; SBF maligned by ex-FTX US president
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 16 saw the founders of Three Arrows Capital (and the founders of CoinFLEX) raise funds for a new crypto exchange. Elsewhere, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried faced harsh words from former FTX.US president Brett Harrison. Plus, Binance has recovered funds from an attack on the DeFi platform Harmony, ImmutableX has topped web3 funding charts, and Korbit is monitoring the accounts of employees and their families. Plus, research on Bitcoin’s price action.
cryptoslate.com
Hashkey Capital commits $500M to advance crypto, blockchain initiatives
HashKey Capital announced its third fund, HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III, with a total commitment of $500 million, according to a Jan. 17 press release. According to the announcement, Fund III will deploy capital to advance crypto and blockchain initiatives globally, focusing on emerging markets. As reported, a number of institutions, including sovereign wealth funds, corporations, and family offices, offered strong support to the initiative.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin moves toward neutral sentiment on Fear & Greed index
For the first time since April 2022, the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index (FGI) has moved out of the ‘fear’ zone and into ‘neutral.’. Over the weekend, Bitcoin reached a score of 52 on the index as Bitcoin pushed over $21,000. As of press time, the score...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum mainnet hits record-breaking 32B weekly gas expenditure
Ethereum (ETH) Layer 2 (L2) networks spent a record-breaking 32 billion gas — a year-on-year increase of 22.8% — to validate transactions and activate bridges between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15, according to Dune Analytics data. Optimism (OP) contributed around 50% of the gas spent — with a...
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street in uneven trading
Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange. The market is coming off its best week in two months. Several other companies are reporting their latest results this week, including Netflix and Procter & Gamble.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin: Supply Last Active in all categories hits all-time high
The percent of circulating supply that has not moved in at least 1, 2, 3 or 5 years. Supply last active is defined as the percent of circulating supply that has not moved in at least 1, 2, 3 or 5 years and has hit an all time high in each category, surpassing the depths of the 2015 bear market.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Buoyant price action has Bitcoin options traders eyeing $30,000
Bitcoin options traders have overwhelmingly re-revised their expectations to $30,000 by the end of March, according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Recent price action took a decidedly bullish tone during the second week of the new year. Since Jan. 8, BTC recorded seven consecutive green daily closes, which took...
United Airlines posts $843 million profit, bullish on 2023
United Airlines reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue higher than Wall Street expectations and gave a bullish 2023 forecast that assumes people will keep traveling despite inflation and concern about the economy. After the market closed Tuesday, United said it earned $843 million in the quarter. The Chicago-based airline said it...
cryptoslate.com
Decentraland shoots up 73% to pre-FTX collapse level
Decentraland (MANA) has recorded a strong performance over the past week, growing 73% to $0.7090 at the time of press. This falls just short of MANA’s pre-FTX collapse price of $0.7137. Since Jan. 08, the total crypto market cap has grown substantially, adding $156 billion to set off a...
cryptoslate.com
Digital euro can’t be programmable: Eurogroup
The European Council’s Eurogroup said on Jan. 16 that any eventual digital euro cannot be programmable and must be automatically convertible to traditional assets. The Eurogroup said that the digital euro “cannot be a programmable money.”. Though the digital euro must be automatically convertible to the traditional euro...
Comments / 0