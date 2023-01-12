ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoslate.com

Deployed ETH smart contracts surge 453% in Q4 2022

The number of deployed smart contracts on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet surged by 453% in the fourth quarter of 2022, while the year-over-year growth was calculated as 293%, according to a recent report from Alchemy. The report used libraries (developer tools that are easily read and applied), smart contracts, and...
cryptoslate.com

Circle: USDC stablecoin is always 1:1 redeemable for US dollars

In a recent report on the state of the USDC economy, Circle devoted a section on the stablecoin “always” being 1:1 redeemable for U.S. dollars. Overall, 2022 was a challenging year for USDC, with allegations of insolvency and accusations of censorship being fired at the stablecoin. However, in...
cryptoslate.com

3AC, CoinFLEX co-founders looking to raise $25M for new crypto exchange

Defunct Three Arrows Capital’s (3AC) co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu — along with CoinFLEX co-founders Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam — are looking to raise about $25 million to launch a new crypto exchange called GTX. GTX is designed to help creditors of bankrupt exchanges like...
cryptoslate.com

Binance assists in recovering $3M from Harmony bridge hack

Binance assisted Huobi in recovering 124 Bitcoin (BTC) — worth $2.58 million — from the Harmony bridge hacker, according to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ). The hacker previously tried to use Binance to launder the stolen funds, but the account was frozen, according to CZ’s tweet. The...
cryptoslate.com

SushiSwap to launch DEX aggregator and decentralized incubator in Q1

Leading decentralized exchange (DEX) platform SushiSwap is looking to increase its market share by 10x with the proposed launch of its DEX aggregator router and decentralized incubator in the first quarter of 2023. SushiSwap Head Chef Jared Grey detailed his plans for the DEX platform in a Jan. 16 company...
cryptoslate.com

Polygon completes hard fork upgrade to minimize gas fee spikes, chain reorgs

Polygon announced the completion of its proof-of-stake hard fork upgrade in an attempt to reduce gas spikes and chain reorganizations(reorgs) on January 17. The two proposals included in the hard fork were submitted last December. About 87% of Polygon validator teams voted for approval. The hard fork proposal aims to...
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: 3AC founders building new exchange; SBF maligned by ex-FTX US president

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 16 saw the founders of Three Arrows Capital (and the founders of CoinFLEX) raise funds for a new crypto exchange. Elsewhere, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried faced harsh words from former FTX.US president Brett Harrison. Plus, Binance has recovered funds from an attack on the DeFi platform Harmony, ImmutableX has topped web3 funding charts, and Korbit is monitoring the accounts of employees and their families. Plus, research on Bitcoin’s price action.
cryptoslate.com

Hashkey Capital commits $500M to advance crypto, blockchain initiatives

HashKey Capital announced its third fund, HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III, with a total commitment of $500 million, according to a Jan. 17 press release. According to the announcement, Fund III will deploy capital to advance crypto and blockchain initiatives globally, focusing on emerging markets. As reported, a number of institutions, including sovereign wealth funds, corporations, and family offices, offered strong support to the initiative.
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin moves toward neutral sentiment on Fear & Greed index

For the first time since April 2022, the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index (FGI) has moved out of the ‘fear’ zone and into ‘neutral.’. Over the weekend, Bitcoin reached a score of 52 on the index as Bitcoin pushed over $21,000. As of press time, the score...
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum mainnet hits record-breaking 32B weekly gas expenditure

Ethereum (ETH) Layer 2 (L2) networks spent a record-breaking 32 billion gas — a year-on-year increase of 22.8% — to validate transactions and activate bridges between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15, according to Dune Analytics data. Optimism (OP) contributed around 50% of the gas spent — with a...
WSOC Charlotte

Stocks close mixed on Wall Street in uneven trading

Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange. The market is coming off its best week in two months. Several other companies are reporting their latest results this week, including Netflix and Procter & Gamble.
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin: Supply Last Active in all categories hits all-time high

The percent of circulating supply that has not moved in at least 1, 2, 3 or 5 years. Supply last active is defined as the percent of circulating supply that has not moved in at least 1, 2, 3 or 5 years and has hit an all time high in each category, surpassing the depths of the 2015 bear market.
cryptoslate.com

Research: Buoyant price action has Bitcoin options traders eyeing $30,000

Bitcoin options traders have overwhelmingly re-revised their expectations to $30,000 by the end of March, according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Recent price action took a decidedly bullish tone during the second week of the new year. Since Jan. 8, BTC recorded seven consecutive green daily closes, which took...
Action News Jax

United Airlines posts $843 million profit, bullish on 2023

United Airlines reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue higher than Wall Street expectations and gave a bullish 2023 forecast that assumes people will keep traveling despite inflation and concern about the economy. After the market closed Tuesday, United said it earned $843 million in the quarter. The Chicago-based airline said it...
cryptoslate.com

Decentraland shoots up 73% to pre-FTX collapse level

Decentraland (MANA) has recorded a strong performance over the past week, growing 73% to $0.7090 at the time of press. This falls just short of MANA’s pre-FTX collapse price of $0.7137. Since Jan. 08, the total crypto market cap has grown substantially, adding $156 billion to set off a...
cryptoslate.com

Digital euro can’t be programmable: Eurogroup

The European Council’s Eurogroup said on Jan. 16 that any eventual digital euro cannot be programmable and must be automatically convertible to traditional assets. The Eurogroup said that the digital euro “cannot be a programmable money.”. Though the digital euro must be automatically convertible to the traditional euro...

