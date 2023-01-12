ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Harlem Teen Beaten Unconscious, Air Jordans Stolen Off His Feet

By Alvin aqua Blanco
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kjNJ_0kCqlI4600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OvAGQ_0kCqlI4600

Source: NYPD / NYD

It’s wintertime in New York City and the wolves are out. A Harlem team was beaten unconscious and to add insult to injury, was robbed of his Air Jordans .

The incident went down outside of a McDonald’s located on the corner of 145th Street and Broadway in New York City. According to the New York Daily News , on Saturday (Jan. 7), a 16-year-old was standing outside when several assailants ran up and assaulted him. Per NYPD, the teen was knocked unconscious, and his sneakers were stolen off his person before the attackers ran off.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the goons, who will likely be caught sooner than later considering their mugs have been made public.

No word on which specific model of Air Jordan 1s were stolen. While a pair of Nike and Jordan Brand signature sneaker currently retails for $180; vintage, exclusive or rare pairs can go for thousands of dollars on the resale market. An unconfirmed report [read: a tweet] says the pilfered shoes were pair of the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago Lost and Founds,” which dropped in late November 2022, but currently fetch about $500 aftermarket.

The NYPD is seeking information on the attack—it’s not snitching if you’re a civilian—and are asking any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. A reward of $3500 is being offered for any intel that pans out.

If you choose to wear pricey kicks, keep your head on a swivel, it’s getting too real out here.

The post Harlem Teen Beaten Unconscious, Air Jordans Stolen Off His Feet appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 9

Lu cille
4d ago

Poor child, hope he recovers fully physically and emotionally. As for the boys who did this to him, I pray for them too because they are in bad shape spiritually. May God have mercy on us.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopWired

Lil Tjay Nabbed On Gun Charge, Misses Ice Spice Video Shoot

Lil Tjay was arrested after a traffic stop on Monday afternoon for criminal possession of a weapon, according to sources. He was on the way to take part in a video shoot for rapper Ice Spice in the Bronx when the SUV he was in was pulled over. Ice Spice also had been stopped by police, who detained someone riding in her vehicle who allegedly had a 9-millimeter handgun in his possession. The post Lil Tjay Nabbed On Gun Charge, Misses Ice Spice Video Shoot appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

71-year-old shot twice in Brooklyn home

NEW YORK - A 71-year-old man was shot Sunday night inside a home in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, and now police are searching for two women. It happened on East 48th Street. In exclusive video, you can hear a muffled gunshot, followed by another, followed by a third. Then two people run to a dark car, and it speeds off. It happened Sunday night just after 5 p.m. A 71-year-old man was shot was shot in the bottom floor of a home. Many elderly residents live on the street. "The neighborhood here is fantastic and it's very shocking that that happened," one person said. "It's really...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.  The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Would-be robbers trash Harlem deli, throw knives at workers

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for three suspects who were caught on video attacking bodega workers with knives and merchandise. Surveillance video shows a man throw a rack of chips at two bodega workers, who are cornered behind the cash register. As he knocks over containers, a second suspect turns the corner and chucks a knife at the workers. "So I was panicking, you know," said Jesus Tapya Ramirez, one of the bodega workers. Ramirez said the suspects came into the bodega on Convent Avenue off West 127th Street in Harlem on Jan. 11. He said they demanded he open the register...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen

KEW GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — The family of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor was asking for the public’s help in finding him, after his phone was discovered on a street in Hell’s Kitchen early on Jan. 7. “Someone found the phone around 46th or 47th Street and handed it to police,” Taylor’s brother, Al, […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in the back after fight in Manhattan home: NYPD

HARLEM, New York (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back following a fight with four people in Harlem late Saturday night, police said. The victim, 33, was attacked inside a home near West 125th Street and Morningside Avenue in Harlem just before midnight, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy