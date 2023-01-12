Read full article on original website
Trevor Lawrence Sends Perfect Tweet After Jaguars’ Wild Comeback Win
It was a tale of two halves for the Jaguars on Saturday night. Jacksonville, one of the hottest teams in the NFL entering the 2022 playoffs, was dreadful in the first two quarters at TIAA Bank Field. The fifth-seed Los Angeles Chargers took a 27-7 lead into halftime of the AFC wild-card matchup, largely due to Trevor Lawrence’s four (!) interceptions.
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Dan Orlovsky Identifies ‘Perfect’ Landing Spot For Lamar Jackson
When the Ravens hosted the Broncos in early December, no one could have imagined the Week 13 game might be Lamar Jackson’s last with Baltimore. Well, that might prove to be the reality for one of the NFL’s most electrifying quarterbacks. The knee injury Jackson sustained in that...
What Doug Pederson Told Jaguars At Halftime Before Comeback
Saturday night’s first half couldn’t have gone worse for Jacksonville, but the Jaguars didn’t flinch. And if you look back on the AFC South champions’ season to date, it’s easy to understand why they never lost hope in the franchise’s first playoff game since the 2017 campaign.
Al Michaels, Tony Dungy Crushed For Brutal Chargers-Jaguars Call
NFL fans were treated to a playoff comeback for the ages Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field. It’s safe to say Al Michaels and Tony Dungy didn’t exactly capture the moment. The legendary play-by-play voice and former NFL head coach were on the call for NBC’s broadcast of the Chargers-Jaguars wild-card matchup. Michaels and Dungy understandably were bereft of energy and excitement when Los Angeles led 27-0 in the first half, but those tones failed to change as Jacksonville mounted the third-largest postseason comeback in league history.
Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Kicker’s Horrific Performance
The Dallas Cowboys, as a team, nearly turned in a perfect performance Monday night at Raymond James Stadium. The lone exception was glaring, however, and that’s probably putting it mildly. Kicker Brett Maher had all sorts of trouble putting the football through the uprights in the Cowboys’ wild-card win...
Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?
Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
What Tom Brady Told ESPN Broadcast Crew About His NFL Future
Many people assume Tom Brady will be back next season, be it for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Las Vegas Raiders or some other team. But maybe the legendary quarterback isn’t set on returning after all. Maybe the 45-year-old needs to think about it for a while. That’s what...
Mike Florio Calls Out Tom Brady For ‘Filthy’ Play Vs. Cowboys
Mike Florio believes Tom Brady should be punished for his actions Monday night. A highly questionable act from the Buccaneers quarterback went unnoticed — or was disregarded — by referees in Tampa Bay’s wild-card loss to Dallas at Raymond James Stadium. As Malik Hooker advanced a recovered fumble in the third quarter, Brady tried to bring down the Cowboys safety by slide-tackling him from behind. The star signal-caller was not penalized.
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Misses Practice on Tuesday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) missed practice on Tuesday, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. We haven’t seen Hardman since Week 9 and it doesn’t sound like we’ll see him again soon. Taylor quoted head coach Andy Reid, who said that Hardman’s injury is “not responding the way he wants it to.” We won’t say there’s no chance we’ll see Hardman for the remainder of the postseason, but this isn’t a ringing endorsement that he’ll be back even for a potential AFC Championship game.
Bettor Loses Millions As Chargers Collapse Vs. Jaguars After In-Game Wager
A bettor tried to be a real wise guy Saturday night while watching the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers take on the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round. When the Chargers took a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars with four minutes left in the second quarter at TIAA Bank...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Not Ready for Retirement Decision
When asked about his retirement decision on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he is “not mentally or emotionally at that point to give one,” per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Let the Aaron Rodgers offseason drama pick up right...
Finding Potential Patriots Targets On Each Remaining Playoff Team
The New England Patriots aren’t participating in the 2022 NFL playoffs, but some future Patriots could be. With the divisional round set to kick off this Saturday afternoon, we scanned the rosters of the eight remaining playoff teams and highlighted a player from each who could pique New England’s interest this offseason.
Russell Gage Shares ‘Doing Great’ After Scary Injury Vs. Cowboys
After what initially looked to be a scary on-field injury Monday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Russell Gage is on the mend. Gage was carted off the field at Raymond James Stadium with just under three minutes remaining in Tampa Bay’s wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys. He was later taken to the hospital and evaluated for both a concussion and neck injury after absorbing a hit to the back of the head from Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson.
Roman Harper: Panthers fans would 'freakin' love' Sean Payton
If there was a foremost expert on the connectedness between the Carolina Panthers, the New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton—Roman Harper would definitely be it. So, his opinion seems rather pertinent at the moment. On Tuesday’s episode of his podcast Bailey & Harper, the former safety told co-host Kyle...
Will Cowboys Try Out Kickers After Brett Maher Wild-Card Disaster?
There weren’t many problems to arise for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in a 31-14 wild-card victory in which the final score was closer than the game felt. Dak Prescott looked as good as he has all season while the Micah Parsons-led defense suffocated Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
What are the Dallas Cowboys' Chances of Hoisting the Super Bowl?
Entering the playoffs, there were questions about the Dallas Cowboys, but after their Wild Card win, it’s not hard to see a path to the Super Bowl. Questions were prevalent because of how they ended their season but were erased in their dominating victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cowboys-Buccaneers DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will travel to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Not Prone to Concussions According to GM
The Miami Dolphins organization does not appear overly concerned with their franchise quarterback regarding the likelihood of further concussions. After speaking to doctors and the NFLPA, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier believes Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to further brain injury than any other player who steps on the football field.
What Was Kirk Cousins Thinking On Vikings’ Fourth-Down Play?!
There certainly is blame to go around after the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings were eliminated in the NFC wild-card round by the sixth-seeded New York Giants on Sunday. But a questionable decision by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins might be remembered among the most noteworthy. Facing a 31-24 deficit with 1:44 remaining,...
