Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) missed practice on Tuesday, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. We haven’t seen Hardman since Week 9 and it doesn’t sound like we’ll see him again soon. Taylor quoted head coach Andy Reid, who said that Hardman’s injury is “not responding the way he wants it to.” We won’t say there’s no chance we’ll see Hardman for the remainder of the postseason, but this isn’t a ringing endorsement that he’ll be back even for a potential AFC Championship game.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO