Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?
Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
Bettor Loses Millions As Chargers Collapse Vs. Jaguars After In-Game Wager
A bettor tried to be a real wise guy Saturday night while watching the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Chargers take on the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round. When the Chargers took a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars with four minutes left in the second quarter at TIAA Bank...
Brett Maher Sets Multiple Dubious Records In Wretched Performance
Brett Maher might be looking for work this week. The Cowboys kicker put on an all-time wretched performance in Dallas’ wild-card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher, who missed three extra-point attempts all season, missed all three of his tries in the first half at Raymond James Stadium, prompting a relatable reaction from a disgusted Peyton Manning. He then missed his first PAT of the second half, leading to an equally humorous reaction from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was a guest on ESPN’s “Manningcast.”
Warren ready to embrace new challenge as Bears president
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Kevin Warren is ready to tackle a new challenge as president and CEO of the Chicago Bears, and he has a big one on his hands leading the founding NFL franchise. A new suburban stadium could be on the horizon. The team owns the...
Giants Twitter Account Dunks On Vikings After Wild-Card Win
The sixth-seeded New York Giants eliminated the sixth-seeded Vikings from the NFL playoffs and then threw some dirt on Minnesota’s grave following a 31-24 victory in the NFC wild-card round. The G-Men also proved, as the old saying goes, “People don’t forget.”. New York’s official Twitter account...
Hawks G Bogdan Bogdanovic is a Game-Time Decision vs. Heat
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a game-time decision for Monday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat, per Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com. This news is peculiar, as Bogdanovic is not currently on the injury report. He did sit out Saturday night’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors on the backend of a back-to-back with a quad injury, so that may be the reason for his uncertainty. This injury will be an to keep an eye on throughout Monday afternoon as we get closer to the 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off.
Eight Burning Questions Facing Patriots This Offseason
After failing to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years, the New England Patriots know changes are necessary this offseason. As Bill Belichick formulates his plan to bring the Patriots back to contention in 2023, here are the eight biggest questions facing his team:. 1. Who...
DeVante Parker Co-Signs Fan’s Take On His Patriots Potential
Many Patriots fans maintain New England must add an elite receiver — DeAndre Hopkins, anyone? — this offseason. DeVante Parker believes such a weapon already is on the roster. GilletteNation, a Patriots fan account on Instagram, recently published a post in which it claimed that Parker showed enough...
