Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a game-time decision for Monday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat, per Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com. This news is peculiar, as Bogdanovic is not currently on the injury report. He did sit out Saturday night’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors on the backend of a back-to-back with a quad injury, so that may be the reason for his uncertainty. This injury will be an to keep an eye on throughout Monday afternoon as we get closer to the 3:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO