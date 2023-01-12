Read full article on original website
Related
EXPLAINER: How ominous is the debt limit problem?
WASHINGTON — (AP) — On the brink of hitting the nation's legal borrowing limit on Thursday, the government is resorting to "extraordinary measures" to avoid a default. But -- take a breath -- the phrase technically refers to a bunch of accounting workarounds. Yes, accounting. Because the debt...
FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Educational Sessions
As retail stores spring back to life, achieving a proper balance between digital and physical is the key to success. That was one of the primary takeaways for the FrenchFounders, a business club that met in New York City this week during the National Retail Federation convention to brainstorm and exchange ideas.
This New York crypto lawsuit aims to settle a key climate law loophole
The environmental group Earthjustice has filed suit against New York state regulators, arguing that their decision to let a Canadian cryptocurrency mine take over a natural gas power plant violates the state's climate protection law. The lawsuit, filed Friday with the Supreme Court of Albany County, says allowing Digitech to...
Japan to roll out plans to back Ukraine at 'appropriate time', U.S. official says
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan is engaged deeply on issues in Ukraine and is expected to roll out plans at the "appropriate time" to support Kyiv against Russia's invasion, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday.
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street in uneven trading
Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange. The market is coming off its best week in two months. Several other companies are reporting their latest results this week, including Netflix and Procter & Gamble.
US stocks close mixed as Dow dives nearly 400 points on weak Goldman Sachs earnings
Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley noted the more challenging macroeconomic environment, and saw declines in dealmaking.
United Airlines posts $843 million profit, bullish on 2023
United Airlines reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue higher than Wall Street expectations and gave a bullish 2023 forecast that assumes people will keep traveling despite inflation and concern about the economy. After the market closed Tuesday, United said it earned $843 million in the quarter. The Chicago-based airline said it...
Comments / 0