New grant offers funding for emergency planning at cultural organizations

 4 days ago
The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH), with the support of the State of Louisiana, is offering $5,000 grants to humanities-based organizations for the creation, updating and implementation of written emergency plans. Applications open Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Natural disasters, fires and other types of emergency events pose serious threats to Louisiana’s critical cultural infrastructure. In recent years, the LEH, with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, has taken an active role in helping humanities-based cultural organizations prepare for, respond to and recover from such disasters.

The new Emergency Planning Grants will help organizations better prepare for and respond to potential threats, reducing vulnerability and putting in place clear and current strategies for mitigating the effects of future emergencies.

Recipients will be able to use the funds to hire consultants or underwrite staff time to develop, update and implement written emergency plans, and support staff training, such as workshops or other professional development opportunities, directly related to emergency planning.

“Here in Louisiana our cultural infrastructure is critical infrastructure,” said Miranda Restovic, executive director and president of the LEH. “Supporting organizations in developing emergency plans is a natural evolution of our work in disaster preparedness, recovery and mitigation—we’re so glad to be working with the State of Louisiana in this effort.”

Humanities-based organizations operating within Louisiana are eligible to apply. Organizations must be nonprofits with 501(c)(3) status; public-facing organizations operating within accredited institutions of higher learning; state and local government agencies; or state and federally recognized Native American tribal governments in Louisiana. Organizations reaching underserved populations are particularly encouraged to apply.

In addition, successful applicants will be well-positioned to access the Louisiana Culture Care Fund grant opportunity, which will offer general operating support to humanities-based nonprofits, opening in late spring of 2023.

For details on criteria, eligibility, required documentation and more, visit leh.org/grants/apply-now/emergency-planning-grants/.

Grantees will be required to attend a virtual emergency planning kickoff workshop currently scheduled for May 2023. Please visit the LEH website here to learn more about disaster preparedness for cultural organizations.

Interested applicants are invited to register now for one of two virtual information sessions hosted by the LEH, which will cover grant guidelines, the application process and the review process, with a Q&A at the end, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m., or Thursday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. Visit leh.org/grants/apply-now/emergency-planning-grants/ to learn more and to register.

Applications for Emergency Planning Grants close March 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. If you have questions about 2023 Emergency Planning Grants or if you would like to set up a virtual meeting to discuss plans, contact LEH Director of Grants Erin Voisin at voisin@leh.org

