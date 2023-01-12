Read full article on original website
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for additional $1B in tax cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax relief proposal in the state's house appropriations committee meeting on Monday. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that was approved by the General Assembly and signed...
'Operation Viper': Palm Beach Gardens man arrested in multi-year FWC investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens man was one of eight people arrested after a multi-year investigation by the FWC. It's called "Operation Viper" and it looks into the intelligence reports and complaints that indicate a black market exists for the sale and purchase of illegal and highly dangerous venomous reptiles in Florida.
Woman riding bicycle hit, killed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her bicycle during a crash in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified woman was riding a bicycle while crossing S. Military Trail. As she attempted to cross, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north collided with the woman, vaulting her into the air and onto the pavement.
Man wanted for series of burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted for committing a series of burglaries in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle and residential burglaries happened at the Woodlake apartment complex. Detectives believe the same man has been doing this since...
St. Lucie Fire rescues seagull hanging from pole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One St. Lucie seagull found itself in need when they got caught on a pole. Several calls from concerned citizens came in to St. Lucie Fire, who found the seagull hanging from a pole near South Beach Park in Fort Pierce. A station 2...
Investigation concludes into Palm City boarding facility that left one dog dead after stay
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — CBS12 is learning more about why a family dog died, immediately after spending time at a Treasure Coast boarding facility over the holidays. You may remember CBS12 news first brought you this story in early December. After two healthy Flat Coat Retrievers stayed for a short 48-hours over Thanksgiving at Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, it ended with one of them dying after the visit, the other needing hospitalization, and a criminal investigation pending test results.
Missing man with dementia out of Martin County found safe
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Pressigny has been found safe, per police. A man with Dementia is missing out of Martin County. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, on Jan. 16, Rene Pressigny left his home near SE Collette Cir around 2:30 p.m. Police say he...
Deputies: West Palm Beach man dies after having a medical episode while driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after, deputies say, he had a medical episode while driving. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 14, around 8:45 a.m., Jeffrey Baker, 76, was driving south on Forest Hill Boulevard. Witnesses say, Baker veered off...
'I am sorry, I love him': Man accused of stabbing juvenile in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a juvenile. On Jan. 11 around 6:30 p.m., the Boca Raton Police Department received reports of a stabbing at a Boca Raton residence. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile that was stabbed multiple times in the...
Lawmakers wanted to ban electric vehicles in Wyoming to show support for oil industry
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (TND) — Wyoming lawmakers were considering bucking a national trend of embracing electric vehicles (EVs) by proposing a ban on EV sales by the year 2035, but that proposal has quickly died. The “Phasing Out New Electric Vehicle Sales by 2035" resolution, sponsored by Sen. Jim Anderson,...
Thieves steal $98,000 from elderly victims in 'Uber grandparent scam'
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A warning from police after four elderly people fell victim to the "Uber Grandparent Scam," and lost more than $98,000. Police said the victims all received calls from a woman who identified herself as a grandchild. The woman said she was in a car crash and needed money. The woman had her fake attorney call the victims with instructions to gather a large amount of cash to be picked up by an Uber driver. The drivers ferried $98,400 in cash to the suspects who were outside Port St. Lucie.
Robbery, sleeping sergeant, and airboat rescue: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Martin County Sheriff's Office warns residents of reckless drivers from other areas. Deputies are warning residents of a recent danger in the community. On Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released a video...
Man hospitalized after van overturns in Delray Beach crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital after his van overturned during a crash. It happened Tuesday just after 12 p.m. on N.W. 2nd St. in Delray Beach. Delray Beach Fire Rescue took the driver to Bethesda Hospital for further evaluation. The Delray Beach Police...
Unlicensed driver collides with unmarked police car, passenger killed
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Phoenix is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into an unmarked police car early Sunday morning. According to West Palm Beach police, just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2008 Honda Accord with three men turned across eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard into the path of a 2020 Jeep Trail Hawk with two police detectives inside.
Forever Family: Meet Aaron
No two families are alike, and this one is no exception. Two Palm Beach County dads decided to open their hearts and home to a little boy who was living in foster care. They recently celebrated a big day the day of their adoption finalization. Ted Zinn and Mark Morrison...
Mother dies after shooting during MLK parade in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One person has died after a shooting during a MLK Jr. Day event on Monday night. St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announced that a 30-year-old woman from Fort Pierce passed away due to her injuries. The sheriff said the woman was at an after-parade party with her 6-year-old daughter when the shooting occurred.
8 people shot, 1 critically injured in mass shooting at MLK Jr. event in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Eight people were shot at a MLK Jr. Day event Monday night. According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, it happened at Ilous Ellis Park at 5:20 p.m. during the MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day. According to Chief Deputy Hester, four...
FAU Owls make history in AP Top 25
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Atlantic Owls basketball team made history on Monday, being voted in to the AP Top 25 for the first time. The Owls are number 24 on the list released on Monday, following a 66-62 win over North Texas on Saturday, improving to 16-1 on the season.
14-year-old boy dies after crashing motorcycle into pickup truck in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A teenager died in a crash Saturday night while on his motorcycle. On Jan. 14, a 14-year-old boy was traveling west on Tangelo Boulevard near Hall Boulevard in Loxahatchee. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he failed to stop at a stop sign...
