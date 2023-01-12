ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for additional $1B in tax cuts

RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the Gov. Glenn Youngkin's tax relief proposal in the state's house appropriations committee meeting on Monday. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that was approved by the General Assembly and signed...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs12.com

Woman riding bicycle hit, killed in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her bicycle during a crash in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified woman was riding a bicycle while crossing S. Military Trail. As she attempted to cross, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north collided with the woman, vaulting her into the air and onto the pavement.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man wanted for series of burglaries in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted for committing a series of burglaries in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle and residential burglaries happened at the Woodlake apartment complex. Detectives believe the same man has been doing this since...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

St. Lucie Fire rescues seagull hanging from pole

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One St. Lucie seagull found itself in need when they got caught on a pole. Several calls from concerned citizens came in to St. Lucie Fire, who found the seagull hanging from a pole near South Beach Park in Fort Pierce. A station 2...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Investigation concludes into Palm City boarding facility that left one dog dead after stay

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — CBS12 is learning more about why a family dog died, immediately after spending time at a Treasure Coast boarding facility over the holidays. You may remember CBS12 news first brought you this story in early December. After two healthy Flat Coat Retrievers stayed for a short 48-hours over Thanksgiving at Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, it ended with one of them dying after the visit, the other needing hospitalization, and a criminal investigation pending test results.
PALM CITY, FL
cbs12.com

Missing man with dementia out of Martin County found safe

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Pressigny has been found safe, per police. A man with Dementia is missing out of Martin County. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, on Jan. 16, Rene Pressigny left his home near SE Collette Cir around 2:30 p.m. Police say he...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Thieves steal $98,000 from elderly victims in 'Uber grandparent scam'

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A warning from police after four elderly people fell victim to the "Uber Grandparent Scam," and lost more than $98,000. Police said the victims all received calls from a woman who identified herself as a grandchild. The woman said she was in a car crash and needed money. The woman had her fake attorney call the victims with instructions to gather a large amount of cash to be picked up by an Uber driver. The drivers ferried $98,400 in cash to the suspects who were outside Port St. Lucie.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Man hospitalized after van overturns in Delray Beach crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital after his van overturned during a crash. It happened Tuesday just after 12 p.m. on N.W. 2nd St. in Delray Beach. Delray Beach Fire Rescue took the driver to Bethesda Hospital for further evaluation. The Delray Beach Police...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Unlicensed driver collides with unmarked police car, passenger killed

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Phoenix is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into an unmarked police car early Sunday morning. According to West Palm Beach police, just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2008 Honda Accord with three men turned across eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard into the path of a 2020 Jeep Trail Hawk with two police detectives inside.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Forever Family: Meet Aaron

No two families are alike, and this one is no exception. Two Palm Beach County dads decided to open their hearts and home to a little boy who was living in foster care. They recently celebrated a big day the day of their adoption finalization. Ted Zinn and Mark Morrison...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Mother dies after shooting during MLK parade in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One person has died after a shooting during a MLK Jr. Day event on Monday night. St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announced that a 30-year-old woman from Fort Pierce passed away due to her injuries. The sheriff said the woman was at an after-parade party with her 6-year-old daughter when the shooting occurred.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

FAU Owls make history in AP Top 25

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Atlantic Owls basketball team made history on Monday, being voted in to the AP Top 25 for the first time. The Owls are number 24 on the list released on Monday, following a 66-62 win over North Texas on Saturday, improving to 16-1 on the season.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy