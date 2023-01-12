Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Historically Black college, university fair set for Josey students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation will be hosting its second annual historically Black college and university fair for the students of T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School. The fair will be inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More...
WRDW-TV
Here’s a look at Augusta’s influence and connection to King
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parades and celebrations lasted all weekend leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Many in the CSRA are honoring his legacy by looking back at his influence and ties to Augusta. Monday is a day where many are off, but the Lucy Craft...
WRDW-TV
Lucy Laney Museum of Black History gives tours for MLK day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shortly before Dr. Martin Luther King died, he visited Augusta to give a sermon at a local church. Today the Lucy Laney Museum of Black history gave tours in honor of MLK day. We went to see how King’s message resonated with civil rights leaders here...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Helping others with unused items
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From clothes to furniture, chances are you’ve got some things around your house you’re not using anymore. Maybe it’s time to put that stuff to work by helping others. Tammy Butler with Community Ministries talks one on one with Richard Rogers about the...
WRDW-TV
Grovetown councilwoman hosts event to honor MLK
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown City Councilwoman Ceretta Smith hosted a MLK celebration and food giveaway at the Liberty Park community center this morning. The event focused on the theme ‘Together We can be the Dream.’. It leaned into the faith aspect that was a large part of Reverend...
WRDW-TV
City officials honor MLK by helping the homeless
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s new mayor led the effort to make the celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King into a day of service. Volunteers from the University of Georgia Alumni Association worked with Project Refresh to help provide for the homeless. We went to see King’s...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Dream Center teaches kids basketball and MLK
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At the Augusta Dream Center, kids are learning about basketball and the man who had a dream. Roy Peak, an assistant trainer at William Avery basketball camp, says, “This is MLK the holiday, we wanted to give the kids the opportunity to express what they knew about him and want to keep him relevant this day and time.”
WRDW-TV
[FULL] Morning Mix- Barbie, live music, and more!
Aiken Senior Life Services is having an open house!
WRDW-TV
How AirCare allows faster care for critical local patients
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield has an emergency services helicopter, that will call if they need to airlift you from the scene of a crash or some other medical emergency. It’s part of a new partnership with Augusta University Health. We talked to officials with the Edgefield County emergency...
WRDW-TV
AU program expands opportunities for service members
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Augusta University are partnering to create the university’s first fully online graduate degree programs to expand educational opportunities for service members. The programs are the Master of Science with a Major in Information Security Management and...
WRDW-TV
Augustans celebrate traditions at Martin Luther King parade
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta kicked off the weekend by celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a parade on Saturday. The holiday, which takes place the third Monday in January, involves a day of service, practicing faith or living your life like Martin Luther King Jr. would. Hundreds lined...
WRDW-TV
Abilene Baptist Church hosts 36th annual MLK celebration
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Martin Luther King celebrations throughout our area, honoring the man who was at the forefront of civil rights. Abilene Baptist Church hosted the 36th annual Global Race Unity memorial celebration in honor of Dr. King, Monday morning. Organizers say this year’s theme is ‘Overcoming Oppression Without...
WJBF.com
NewsChannel 6 at 11
Augusta firetruck overturns near I-20 West exit, …. “Project BBuild” holds MLK celebration, basketball …. City officials look into pet owner responsibility …. Should dog owners be held more accountable for pets' attacks?. New Georgia Project aims to make progressive change, …. After just a few moments of listening...
wfxg.com
MCG students aim to eliminate food waste on campus
Augusta, Ga (WFXG) - The Augusta University Chapter of the Food Recovery Network was started by third-year MCG students Grace Koh and Michelle Lin. The Food Recovery Network is the largest national student-led movement fighting food waste and working to end hunger in the country. This idea was replicated when...
Aiken Regional to hold regularly scheduled hiring fairs throughout 2023
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Centers is increasing opportunities to join the team by offering regularly scheduled job fairs throughout 2023. Job fairs will focus on positions in nursing and support services. Walk-in Wednesdays will be available for those interested in current open positions or submitting their resume for future opportunities. During job […]
WRDW-TV
5 students charged after altercation at Harlem High School
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five Harlem High School students face charges over a fight Friday at the school. The Columbia County School District told parents in a message that school resource officers and administrators responded to a student altercation in the school’s main hallway near the commons area. “Upon...
WRDW-TV
Why brawl broke out during youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re learning more about an Oct. 13 brawl that shut down the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. The brawl among 70 teenagers happened after leaders of the academy rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral and mental health problems, records show. The small staff failed to control uncooperative and violent youths, an investigation found.
WJBF.com
Arrest made after ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at
Arrest made after ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at. Arrest made after ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at. Augusta firetruck overturns near I-20 West exit, …. “Project BBuild” holds MLK celebration, basketball …. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. City officials look into pet owner...
wgac.com
Aiken Regional Offering Qualified Nurses up to $25,000 Sign-On Bonus
Aiken Regional Medical Centers announced today that qualified nurses will be offered a sign-on bonus of up to $25,000. The hospital will be holding regularly scheduled job fairs throughout the year with most focusing on positions in nursing and support services. Walk-in Wednesdays will be available for those interested in current available positions. Applicants can also submit their resume for future opportunities.
CSRA ranks in Top 25 for worst life expectancy, report finds
The Augusta metro ranks 23rd on the list, with an average life expectancy of 76.5 years.
