AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At the Augusta Dream Center, kids are learning about basketball and the man who had a dream. Roy Peak, an assistant trainer at William Avery basketball camp, says, “This is MLK the holiday, we wanted to give the kids the opportunity to express what they knew about him and want to keep him relevant this day and time.”

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO