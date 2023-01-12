ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report reveals Lamar Jackson’s status for playoff game

By Grey Papke
 4 days ago
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens appear to have made a decision regarding Lamar Jackson’s availability for Sunday’s playoff opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson did not practice again on Thursday and is unlikely to play in Sunday’s wild-card game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jackson’s backup, Tyler Huntley, returned to practice as a limited participant.

Jackson suffered a knee injury in the Ravens’ Week 13 game and has not played since. At the time, the Ravens essentially characterized Jackson’s issue as week-to-week, and seemed consistently confident that he would be back by the start of the postseason. That was still the case as recently as last week, even though a rather worrying report about Jackson’s health emerged at the same time. That optimism evaporated this week, as it became pretty clear that Jackson was simply not going to be able to play .

If the Ravens can upset the Bengals, it is possible Jackson’s health would be reassessed before the divisional round. If not, he will be entering an uncertain offseason without a long-term contract. His future is unclear, but teams will clearly have an eye on his possible availability.

