UK’s MKM Building Supplies Launches Online Storefront Built on BigCommerce
MKM Building Supplies has launched a new online storefront built with BigCommerce technology and partners. The United Kingdom-based hardware and commercial building supply company replaced its previous legacy platform in order to improve functionality, manage tens of thousands of product stock-keeping units (SKUs) and create B2B, B2C and B2B2C experiences that are localized and personalized, the companies said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
N26 Launches Crypto Trading in 5 European Countries
The German neobank N26 has launched its crypto trading service in five new markets. Following an initial launch in Austria last October, the company announced on Tuesday (Jan. 17) that cryptocurrency trading will be made available to customers in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal and Ireland. With almost 200 cryptocurrencies on...
Silvergate Reports $1B Loss After Crypto’s ‘Transformational Shift’
Crypto-centric bank Silvergate says the industry’s continued downturn led to a $1 billion quarterly loss. “During the fourth quarter of 2022, the digital asset industry experienced a transformational shift, with significant over-leverage in the industry-leading to several high-profile bankruptcies,” Silvergate Capital Corporation said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 17).
Goldman’s Platform Losses Show Embedded Finance’s Path May Be Rocky
Marcus aside, Goldman Sachs has heavy lifting ahead as the Wall Street giant pursues embedded finance. As reported in SEC filings from Friday (Jan. 13), Goldman has detailed how it will document financial and operating performance on a go-forward basis with new segment reporting. Within the Asset and Wealth Management business, we’ll see how the direct-to-consumer banking operations fare (read: Marcus).
Growing Scrutiny, Layoffs Mark Next Leg of Post-FTX Crypto Contagion
It’s been a choppy start to the new year for the crypto industry. This, as millions of customers are out of their entrusted money and thousands are out of a job as a waves of alleged fraud, market contractions, regulatory scrutiny and company downsizing continue rolling in. The one...
Wells Fargo: Credit Card Revenues up 6% as Consumer Spending Remains Resilient
The $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) hit Wells Fargo’s profits. But the bank’s management was sanguine Friday (Jan. 13) on digital initiatives and consumers’ continued embrace of credit cards and a willingness to keep spending. In the meantime, echoing banking peers, the...
Recession Number One Fear Among CEOs
CEOs are worried about a recession and expect 2023 to offer little economic growth. That’s according to a recent survey by the Conference Board, which found that recession concerns were the chief external worry for a group of about 700 chief executive officers and more than 450 C-suite executives.
US stocks close mixed as Dow dives nearly 400 points on weak Goldman Sachs earnings
Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley noted the more challenging macroeconomic environment, and saw declines in dealmaking.
Robinhood Debuts Sherwood Media to Cover Finance News
Trading platform Robinhood is getting deeper into the news business. The company, which has long offered the financial newsletter Snacks, said Tuesday (Jan. 17) it had formed Sherwood Media, a subsidiary that “will be a home for news and information about the markets, economics, business, technology, and the culture of money.”
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street in uneven trading
Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange. The market is coming off its best week in two months. Several other companies are reporting their latest results this week, including Netflix and Procter & Gamble.
LVMH Tops $430B Market Cap
LVMH’s share price rose to over 800 euros on Tuesday (Jan. 17). The fashion and luxury goods group, which is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange, briefly traded at over 800 euros (roughly $863) a share, boosting the company’s market capitalization to 400 billion euros ($431.5 billion) for the first time, Reuters reported.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How SMBs Can Use Payments Innovation to Spur Growth
Whatever challenges they may be facing, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) undoubtedly have a powerful ally in consumers. A survey from American Express and PayPal and conducted by studioID’s Retail Dive on what shoppers want found that 94% said SMBs play a vital role in a community, and 39% said these businesses offer better customer experiences than larger brands.
Ukraine’s Small Businesses Find Silver Lining in Digital Payments
Digital payments have been small businesses’ saving grace in the face of tough economic challenges. It’s a double-edged sword that, according to James Allum, senior vice president of Europe at Payoneer, stems from the “twin revolution of payments and digital” witnessed in the last few years.
What Next for UK’s 6.5M Open Banking Users?
The U.K. today counts 6.5 million active users of open banking-powered technology. In a recent statement announcing the news, the country’s Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) added that there were 7.5 million open banking-powered payments in the U.K. as of December 2022. This milestone comes five years after open...
CFPB’s Fee Focus May Reshape $626B Remittance Payments Industry
With a focus on fees, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) may reshape cross-border payments, specifically the hundreds of billions of dollars in remittances that are sent overseas. The CFPB is mulling restrictions on the fees themselves that are charged on each transaction as workers and families send money to...
African eLogistics Platforms Improve Fragmented Supply Chains for B2B Firms
Africa’s e-Logistics platforms are expanding across the continent looking to streamline cross-border supply chains. In a region of 17 landlocked countries embedded in long and often complex supply chains, the continent faces a number of unique logistical challenges. Companies like Ghanaian startup Jetstream, which announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) that...
Binance’s Bahrain Launch Welcomed by Country’s Central Bank
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is open for business in Bahrain. The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release it has launched binance.bh, a platform that allows users in Bahrain to access Binance’s products and make deposits and withdrawals in local currencies. The...
PayPal and Mastercard Dissect ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’ at Davos
The future of the global economy hinges on the future of money and payments. The largest set of global leaders in the history of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual Davos Summit are descending this week on the charming Swiss mountain town, Europe’s highest, to discuss this year’s theme of “Cooperation in a Fragmented World.”
Dutch B2B Payments Firm Sprinque Raises $6.5M
Amsterdam-based B2B payments platform Sprinque hopes to expand following a $6.5 million funding round. While it initially targeted merchants in Spain, Germany, and its home country, Sprinque now hopes to expand to other countries and offer assistance to companies amid a rise in B2B (business-to-business) eCommerce, the company said in a Monday (Jan. 16) news release.
Blockchain Missing Use Case at Scale Bank of America CEO Says
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan claims the company has “hundreds” of blockchain patents. The issue in deploying the technology behind those patents? The all-important fact is that there exists little regulation in the crypto and blockchain space and that Bank of America says it sees even fewer use cases across its enterprise for the technology at scale — at least currently.
