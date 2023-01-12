ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

Officials, residents call for redesign of deadly NJ freeway that's had 900+ crashes in 4 years

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZjL9o_0kCqit6a00

East Orange city officials are demanding action from county and state executives to address a dangerous roadway that's claimed the lives of several residents.

Freeway Drive in East Orange and Orange, New Jersey recently claimed the life of Carl Smith, who was struck and killed while trying to cross the busy roadway.

The driver that hit Smith ran a red light.

Smith is not the first one to be killed while trying to navigate the multi-lane highway that runs through several residential areas.

Almost 1,000 accidents have been reported in the last four years, according to the office of Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake.

She says that due to poor traffic light synchronization and limited crosswalk hardware, too many accidents have occurred on Freeway Drive in recent years.

"It's called 'freeway,' so people step on the gas as soon as the light is turning red," Timberlake said. "Almost in about a split second or so the cars traveling north and south are getting a green light, that's a collision right there."

Timberlake was joined by other elected officials and Smith's family along with six other families who had a loved one killed while trying to cross Freeway Drive.

"We have a skate park here god forbid a car goes into it," East Orange Mayor Ted Green said. "So we need action and we need it now."

The Department of Transportation controls the corridor and how the lights are timed.

Local leaders say they've been in talks for years about several infrastructure improvements here, but not much has happened

Meanwhile the accidents continue.

"Unless proper measures are taken, injuries and fatalities will still likely occur," Timberlake said. "In collaboration with the municipalities of Orange and East Orange, county, and state, we must do everything we can from a public safety perspective to ensure that we protect our residents to the best of our ability."

ALSO READ | Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns

Some staff at an NYC hotel housing migrants in Midtown, Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they feel unsafe at work. Kristin Thorne has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 14

Zorian
4d ago

Those streets are the worst!! The lights from one block to the next need to be recalibrated, and the drivers turning onto these streets need to yield to the pedestrians who are crossing. Everybody is in such a dam hurry to get to the NEXT light!! It's way past time for these freeways to have been addressed. Thank GOD!!

Reply
4
Leslia Pilgrim-Howard
4d ago

so sad, I live in EO for 15 years and people always running these lights. I myself almost got hit by a car running the light and seen a person the got hit. Thank God that person survived 🙏 it is long overdue

Reply
4
caddy
4d ago

Article is true like you’re in death 💀 race they go through light or anticipating light changing let’s see what changes if any

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Pickup Driver In Horrific Head-On Ridgewood Crash With 80-Year-Old Motorist Was DWI: Police

A driver from Hawthorne was drunk when his pickup truck slammed head-on into an SUV driven by an 80-year-old Waldwick woman in Ridgewood, authorities charged. Thomas Michalski, 59, was headed south on North Monroe Street when his Chevy Silverado crossed the double-yellow line Fairmount Road and collided with a northbound Honda CRV around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

1 killed in early morning fire in Secaucus, N.J.

SECAUCUS, N.J. - One person has been killed in an early morning fire in Secaucus, N.J. Monday. Arson investigators were called to the scene. Numerous fire trucks were lined up at the Meadowlands Village Apartments off of Meadow Lane. So far, officials have confirmed one person died in the fire. The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is investigating, but this has not been confirmed as arson.There are about 100 units inside the complex. They all are three stories. The victim was found in a second floor unit and taken to Hudson Regional Hospital in critical condition, but has since been pronounced dead.Two other people were also treated on scene for injuries, but refused medical attention. No firefighters were injured.A Secaucus fire official described what his crews saw when they first got there. "Upon arrival, we had heavy smoke and fire in one of the apartments. At that point search and rescue recovered a victim a little while into the scene," said Deputy Chief Lawrence "Doc" Marciano. Red Cross was also on the scene. 
SECAUCUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed.  Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.   
GLEN ROCK, NJ
bkreader.com

Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed

Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Citizen complaint leads to DWI arrest in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County woman was arrested after a citizen reported a possible intoxicated driver on Route 46 in Denville Township Friday night, according to police. On Jan. 13, at around 10:52 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call for a possible intoxicated driver on...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Fatal Bloomfield Crash

Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male from Glen Ridge, N.J.  On January 15, at 11:30 p.m., CSIB was notified of a single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. There were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center.  The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy