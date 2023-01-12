By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora was dismissive of Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk tonight, saying that neither of them has power, but he feels it’ll still be a “good fight.”. It’s rich that Chisora (33-13, 23 KOs) was less than admiring of Fury’s power, considering that he was stopped recently by him last month, losing by a tenth round knockout on December 3rd in their trilogy fight at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, UK.

2 DAYS AGO