Verona, NY

BoxingNews24.com

“Errol Spence is running from Crawford” – says Tim Bradley

By Adam Baskin: Tim Bradley fried the ‘Big Fish’ Errol Spence Jr today, skewering him for “running” from Terence Crawford by fleeing to the 154-lb division to face Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman, with no intention of ever returning to the 147-lb weight class to face Bud and potentially get beat.
BoxingNews24.com

Bill Haney says Devin could fight Shakur Stevenson at 147 in future

By Jim Calfa: Bill Haney says that a fight between his son Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson will happen at 140 or, more likely, at 147. Next up for undisputed lightweight champion Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is Vasyl Lomachenko in May, possibly in Saudi Arabia, according to Bill. He says that could be Devin’s last fight at 135 because he’s outgrown the division.
BoxingNews24.com

George Groves: “If Eubank targets the body, he might stop” Liam Smith

By Scott Gilfoid: George Groves believes Chris Eubank Jr can stop Liam Smith if he targets his body on Saturday night and focuses on combination punching in their headliner at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs), unless he’s grown old overnight since his one-sided unanimous...
TEXAS STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Broner vs Lundy on February 25th on BLK Prime

By Jim Calfa: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner is now facing Hank Lundy in 10 round bout at welterweight on February 25th in the main event on BLK Prime after the initially scheduled opponent Ivan Redkach was pulled for unstated reasons. Broner-Lundy will be shown on BLK Prime PPV for $39.99.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
BoxingNews24.com

Derek Chisora on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: “Both men don’t have power”

By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora was dismissive of Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk tonight, saying that neither of them has power, but he feels it’ll still be a “good fight.”. It’s rich that Chisora (33-13, 23 KOs) was less than admiring of Fury’s power, considering that he was stopped recently by him last month, losing by a tenth round knockout on December 3rd in their trilogy fight at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, UK.
BoxingNews24.com

Malik Scott wants Fury vs. Usyk winner to face Deontay Wilder

By Sam Volz: Trainer Malik Scott wants the winner of the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed clash to face former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Considering that Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) is expected to defeat IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs), it’s unlikely that he’ll willingly agree to fight Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher Finally Freed!

By Ken Hissner: On my most recent visit to the Veteran’s Administration in Coatesville, PA, I was told by retail store employee Jimmy Clark, Jr. about a former boxer now living there at the VA who was Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher. He was released from prison after 28 years.
COATESVILLE, PA
BoxingNews24.com

Liam Smith says Chris Eubank Jr “can’t intimidate” him

By Jim Calfa: Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith says Chris Eubank Jr is failing in his efforts to intimidate him ahead of their fight next Saturday night on DAZN on January 21st at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The former WBO junior middleweight champion Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) revealed...
BoxingNews24.com

Rolly Romero says he’s fighting Ryan Garcia in April

By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero claims that he & Ryan Garcia have signed a contract to fight in April, with the winner to face Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis at the end of summer. If Rolly is serious about facing Ryan Garcia in April, that might explain...
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant’s trainer has “good game plan” for Benavidez fight

By Allan Fox: Caleb Plant’s trainer Stephen ‘Breadman’ Edwards says he’s already put together a game plan that he feels will work to produce a victory for ‘Sweethands’ when the former IBF super middleweight champion faces David Benavidez in a WBC 168-lb title eliminator at a still to be determined date & location.
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez needs new coach to help him says Robert Garcia

By Brian Webber: Robert Garcia says he’d like to see Teofimo Lopez Jr get a little help with a new coach in his gym that could help out with his existing trainer Teo Sr to turn his career around. Robert thinks it would a good move on the former...
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence Jr vs. Keith Thurman sanctioned by WBC

By Adam Baskin: Errol Spence Jr’s fight against Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman at 154 in April will reportedly be sanctioned by the WBC as a mandatory defense for Errol’s welterweight title with the organization. To be sure, it doesn’t make much sense for the WBC to...

