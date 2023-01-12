ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPFO

Public hearing on sports betting in Maine to be held Tuesday

The Maine Gambling Control Unit will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to address proposed rules and regulations for sports wagering that were released last week. The latest timeline for legalized gambling on sports in Maine is cloudy. A timeline laid out by Milt Champion suggested licenses could be issued between April and January 2024. He said he could not be more specific until the public weighs in on the proposed rules.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine's Hire A Vet results released

Maine's annual Hire A Vet campaign was another success this year. The results of the annual event have been released now with nearly 200 veterans finding a new job in the last year. The state says 186 veterans were hired across in-person and virtual events. The goal was 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gas prices hold steady in Maine, US

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gas prices seem to be holding steady in Maine, and nationally, according to AAA. The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Maine is $3.36. That's down one cent from last week. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. now...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Winter storm leads to dangerous driving conditions in Maine

WEST GARDINER (WGME) – The roads were slick as a wintry mix moved through Maine Monday. As a CBS13 crew headed up from Portland to West Gardiner Monday afternoon, they counted three different cars that appeared to have slid off the highway. One was near exit 49 on I-295.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine's next snowstorm arrives Thursday night into Friday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Sunny skies will make a welcome return to Maine Tuesday. Mild temperatures stick around through Thursday, and our next snowstorm arrives Thursday night and continues through Friday. Sunshine is back in the forecast for Tuesday. After we see icy roads in the morning, above freezing temperatures from mid-morning...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Messy MLK winter storm brings icy travel to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A winter storm will continue to impact Maine through MLK Monday with freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter storm winds down Monday night, with quieter weather through midweek. Another winter storm arrives on Thursday night. A large coastal storm will continue to back west into Maine on...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Country music star Michael Ray to headline Carnaval Maine

Country music star Michael Ray will headline Carnaval Maine. Ray will headline the Snow Stage on Saturday, March 11. Portland’s own 12/OC will open for Ray. Carnaval organizers say they're doubling down on live entertainment this year in addition to the KidsZone, ice sculptures, Bites & Brews, and other fun.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

3.97 million visitors to Acadia in 2022, second highest total ever

Acadia National Park had its second biggest year ever in 2022 with nearly 4 million visitors. According to the Bangor Daily News, 3.97 million people visiting the park last year. The near-record number follows a post-pandemic surge in 2021, which was the parks busiest year ever with more than 4...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WPFO

Lewiston Middle School closed Tuesday after beloved teacher dies

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Classes at Lewiston Middle School are canceled on Tuesday following the unexpected death of a beloved teacher. According to Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais, Tim Strohm passed away on Friday from an unexpected and sudden medical event. Strohm was a math teacher. “Our hearts, prayers and best thoughts...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

4 Mainers arrested following drug raid in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- Four Maine men are facing drug trafficking charges after a police raid in Auburn early Monday morning. Acting on a tip, police say they searched a home on Lake Auburn Avenue around 2 a.m. During the search, police say they found about 14 ounces of methamphetamine, 4.27...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Catalytic converters stolen off truck in Windham, thief sought

WINDHAM (WGME) -- A Windham business says two catalytic converters were stolen off one of their trucks on Tuesday. K&D Countertops says the thief stole the catalytic converters around 4:30 a.m. The incident was caught on their security cameras. The company says it may cost about $10,000 to replace, not...
WINDHAM, ME
WPFO

Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree

MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Deadline to sign up for Affordable Health Insurance through CoverME is today

Today is the deadline to sign up for affordable health insurance through the state's online marketplace. CoverME.gov offers Mainers options to find affordable health insurance. The site also allows you to compare private plans and apply for financial assistance. They offer individual insurance plans from Anthem, Community Health Options, Harvard...
MAINE STATE

