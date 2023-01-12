Read full article on original website
Public hearing on sports betting in Maine to be held Tuesday
The Maine Gambling Control Unit will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to address proposed rules and regulations for sports wagering that were released last week. The latest timeline for legalized gambling on sports in Maine is cloudy. A timeline laid out by Milt Champion suggested licenses could be issued between April and January 2024. He said he could not be more specific until the public weighs in on the proposed rules.
Lawmakers unveil legislation to protect and strengthen reproductive rights in Maine
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills, Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross announced new legislation to strengthen Maine’s reproductive health care laws. Mills said the legislation is inspired by the story of Yarmouth resident Dana Pierce. In 2019, Pierce was expecting her second child...
Maine's Hire A Vet results released
Maine's annual Hire A Vet campaign was another success this year. The results of the annual event have been released now with nearly 200 veterans finding a new job in the last year. The state says 186 veterans were hired across in-person and virtual events. The goal was 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days.
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
Gas prices hold steady in Maine, US
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gas prices seem to be holding steady in Maine, and nationally, according to AAA. The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Maine is $3.36. That's down one cent from last week. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. now...
Missing the ice? Historic photos recall how cold Maine winters used to be.
We sure don’t have winters like we used to, they say. Which is true. Bangor’s average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit in 2022, which is 5 degrees above normal. In fact, December temperatures since 1970 have warmed by 5.2 degrees overall. As for the rest of Maine,...
Winter storm leads to dangerous driving conditions in Maine
WEST GARDINER (WGME) – The roads were slick as a wintry mix moved through Maine Monday. As a CBS13 crew headed up from Portland to West Gardiner Monday afternoon, they counted three different cars that appeared to have slid off the highway. One was near exit 49 on I-295.
$450 heating relief checks: What should Mainers do about a recent address change?
An estimated 880,000 Mainers are set to get $450 heating relief checks, which will start going out at the end of the month. “What do you do if you qualify but moved to a different address in the last few months in Maine?" According to the governor's office, your payment...
Maine's next snowstorm arrives Thursday night into Friday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Sunny skies will make a welcome return to Maine Tuesday. Mild temperatures stick around through Thursday, and our next snowstorm arrives Thursday night and continues through Friday. Sunshine is back in the forecast for Tuesday. After we see icy roads in the morning, above freezing temperatures from mid-morning...
Messy MLK winter storm brings icy travel to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A winter storm will continue to impact Maine through MLK Monday with freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter storm winds down Monday night, with quieter weather through midweek. Another winter storm arrives on Thursday night. A large coastal storm will continue to back west into Maine on...
Country music star Michael Ray to headline Carnaval Maine
Country music star Michael Ray will headline Carnaval Maine. Ray will headline the Snow Stage on Saturday, March 11. Portland’s own 12/OC will open for Ray. Carnaval organizers say they're doubling down on live entertainment this year in addition to the KidsZone, ice sculptures, Bites & Brews, and other fun.
3.97 million visitors to Acadia in 2022, second highest total ever
Acadia National Park had its second biggest year ever in 2022 with nearly 4 million visitors. According to the Bangor Daily News, 3.97 million people visiting the park last year. The near-record number follows a post-pandemic surge in 2021, which was the parks busiest year ever with more than 4...
Lewiston Middle School closed Tuesday after beloved teacher dies
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Classes at Lewiston Middle School are canceled on Tuesday following the unexpected death of a beloved teacher. According to Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais, Tim Strohm passed away on Friday from an unexpected and sudden medical event. Strohm was a math teacher. “Our hearts, prayers and best thoughts...
More than 30 juvenile crimes have been reported by Cumberland County sheriffs
CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WGME)-- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says more than 30 juvenile crimes have been reported since October. The bulk of the incidents are taking place in Gray, new Gloucester, North Yarmouth and Pownal, authorities said. County sheriffs deputies say the suspects are driving around these towns-stealing and vandalizing...
4 Mainers arrested following drug raid in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- Four Maine men are facing drug trafficking charges after a police raid in Auburn early Monday morning. Acting on a tip, police say they searched a home on Lake Auburn Avenue around 2 a.m. During the search, police say they found about 14 ounces of methamphetamine, 4.27...
Catalytic converters stolen off truck in Windham, thief sought
WINDHAM (WGME) -- A Windham business says two catalytic converters were stolen off one of their trucks on Tuesday. K&D Countertops says the thief stole the catalytic converters around 4:30 a.m. The incident was caught on their security cameras. The company says it may cost about $10,000 to replace, not...
Second Maine shelter takes in dogs from suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook says they have taken in two dogs who were rescued from a suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina. The two dogs named Barney and Saphira were among the 275 dogs saved by the Humane Society of the...
Gorham homeowner credits quick response from crews for putting out house fire
GORHAM (WGME) - A home owner in Gorham is crediting firefighters for their quick response in putting out a fire in his house. Area crews responded to the home at 9 Longfellow Road around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The homeowner, Scott Blakesley, says the fire began in the basement and fire...
Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree
MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
Deadline to sign up for Affordable Health Insurance through CoverME is today
Today is the deadline to sign up for affordable health insurance through the state's online marketplace. CoverME.gov offers Mainers options to find affordable health insurance. The site also allows you to compare private plans and apply for financial assistance. They offer individual insurance plans from Anthem, Community Health Options, Harvard...
