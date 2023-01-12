Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Senate passes cash bail amendment; heads to Assembly
The Wisconsin Senate voted 23-9 in support of an amendment allowing judges to consider more factors when setting cash bail for someone.
Iowa House to hold public hearing on private school scholarships bill Tuesday evening
Iowans will have the chance to voice their thoughts Tuesday evening on Gov. Kim Reynolds' proposal to allow families to use taxpayer-funded scholarships to pay for private schools. The Iowa House will hold a 90-minute public hearing at 5 p.m. in the historic Iowa Supreme Court room in the Iowa...
Nebraska Gov. Pillen reveals plan for education funding
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has proposed a vast increase in K-12 public education funding using money from the state's huge cash reserve
