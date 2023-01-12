Tesla Giga Berlin is reportedly nearing its “first expansion stage” level of employment, the number of employees required to reach full production at the site. Tesla Giga Berlin has faced one of its most substantial challenges in the form of hiring. Being a new name in the job market and facing a surprising public backlash has meant that the facility has continuously struggled to find the right employees to produce the maximum number of vehicles. However, with recent developments, it seems that Tesla has finally managed to conquer its hiring problem in Berlin, as the facility is now close to reaching the number of employees necessary for full production.

5 DAYS AGO