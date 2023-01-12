Read full article on original website
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
torquenews.com
Finalized Design Of Tesla Cybertruck Ready For Production
Franz Von Holzhausen, Tesla's chief designer, has confirmed that the Cybertruck pick-up is ready for production. Despite numerous accumulated delays (its launch was originally scheduled for 2021), the long-awaited electric pickup truck is expected to start production this year at Giga Texas. With more than 1.6 million reservations, the Tesla...
knowtechie.com
Tesla significantly drops prices on EV models in US and Europe
After years of increasing prices regularly, Tesla is reducing its EV prices across the United States and Europe. Several models recently saw a significant price drop (h/t Engadget). Even the most affordable option, the Model 3, saw its price reduced from $46,990 to $43,990 in the US. The Model S...
TechCrunch
Tesla keeps slashing prices, this time by as much as 20%
This is at least the fourth time the automaker has discounted its vehicles, or offered credits, in the past several months. The price reduction trend kicked off in October when Tesla announced price cuts in China up to 9% on the Model 3 and Model Y. Earlier this month, Tesla reduced prices for Chinese buyers again, this time by nearly 14%.
Engadget
The Morning After: Wyoming wants to phase out new EV sales by 2035
While other US states (and the rest of the world) inch towards goals of banning gasoline-powered cars, Wyoming is going in the opposite direction. The state’s legislature is considering a resolution that calls for a phase-out of new electric vehicle sales by 2035. Introduced on Friday, Senate Joint Resolution 4 has support from members of the state’s House of Representatives and Senate. The resolution says the state would need to build “massive amounts of new power generation” to “sustain the misadventure of electric vehicles.” Its goal is to phase out the sales of EVs entirely by 2035. Yes, EVs.
torquenews.com
Tesla Is Finally Conquering It’s Biggest Problem at Giga Berlin
Tesla Giga Berlin is reportedly nearing its “first expansion stage” level of employment, the number of employees required to reach full production at the site. Tesla Giga Berlin has faced one of its most substantial challenges in the form of hiring. Being a new name in the job market and facing a surprising public backlash has meant that the facility has continuously struggled to find the right employees to produce the maximum number of vehicles. However, with recent developments, it seems that Tesla has finally managed to conquer its hiring problem in Berlin, as the facility is now close to reaching the number of employees necessary for full production.
The Verge
Tesla’s big price cuts mean ‘a major shift in the EV market’
Can Tesla remain the leader in the modern electric vehicle market it effectively created?. That question has been on the mind of EV buyers, investors, analysts, industry watchers, and Elon Musk stans for months now. That’s especially been the case as questions over demand in China and the US — not to mention the Twitter drama — seemed to cast a shadow on the electric automaker’s success story.
Apple Makes a Huge Move That Could Cost Billions
The tech giant is taking a big leap of faith as it moves into a new industry.
NASDAQ
Ford's Defining Electric Vehicle Is Crushing It, and It's a Big Deal
Investors widely understand two things about the automotive industry: Trucks drive massive profits for manufacturers, and the future is trending toward electric vehicles. In the past, those two talking points have caused concern for some auto investors, because it wasn't a guarantee that electric trucks would be adopted as readily as cars.
You Have To Make Cars That People Want: Warren Buffett On Elon Musk And Tesla
Legendary investor Warren Buffett praised Tesla Inc TSLA and its CEO Elon Musk in an April 2022 interview. What Happened: Despite the 65% drop in the price of Tesla's stock in 2022, shares are still up over 424% over the last five years. Former CBS journalist Charlie Rose asked Berkshire...
Tesla’s Latest Achievement Is Great News Even If You Hate Tesla
If you only skimmed headlines and stock market numbers, you’d think that Tesla just had its worst year ever. On December 31, 2021, the share price for the electric car company was a little over $350; by December 30, 2022, it was a little over $120. That’s by no means good news, but if you look at the sales and growth numbers, you’ll get a very different picture.
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck appears to be on track, but it’s missing one big thing
The Cybertruck production has been delayed several times over the past few years, but it appears Tesla is on track to begin production in early 2023, as CEO Elon Musk said last year. But as manufacturing of the pickup nears, there is still one big thing missing: the Cybertruck’s price.
torquenews.com
Tesla Has Brought New Features to Cybertruck That Haven't Been Yet Announced
Tesla Cybertruck will have new and unannounced features about which we still don't know anything. They are not unveiled yet. There is a very big story about the Tesla Cybertruck in addition to the 9,000 ton Giga Press installation at Giga Texas, which prepared Cybertruck for production. And that story is that Tesla has brought features to Cybertruck that haven't been Yet announced.
torquenews.com
The Astonishing Economics of the Tesla Megapack
Tesla's Megapack is getting more attention. This is because it is being built at a massive scale in Lathrop, California and is using LFP batteries. And, there is much more. There are some astonishing economics of the Tesla Megapack that you may be missing. Tesla Energy has not made much of a profit and the numbers being touted seem too good to be true. Let's take a deep dive.
torquenews.com
Impending Drop In Solar Panel Prices An Exciting Prospect for Tesla Solar
The demand for renewable energy basically skyrocketed last year, encouraged by constant increases in energy costs, and by events such as the war in Ukraine. Now, the main manufacturers of solar panels indicated that in 2023 we will experience a sharp drop in the cost of PV solar panels, thanks to the dramatic drop in the prices of materials such as silicon. This, in turn, will greatly favor Tesla Solar shingles and panels production.
torquenews.com
Tesla Drastically Reduces Prices of Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. Up to a 23% Drop
Tesla has drastically reduced prices of its vehicles in the U.S. by as much as 23%. Price Reduction of Tesla Vehicles in the U.S. Tesla has just reduced the prices of their Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the United States - some by a whopping 23%:. * The...
Engadget
Uber drivers in Europe can soon rent Polestar and Tesla EVs
Hertz will offer up to 25,000 EVs in the region. Uber is expanding its electric car rentals to Europe. The ridesharing service has expanded its deal with Hertz to provide up to 25,000 EVs to European capital cities by 2025, including those from Polestar and Tesla. The rollout will begin in London this month, and will reach hubs like Amsterdam and Paris as soon as 2023. Rates and other details will be available in "due course," Uber says.
insideevs.com
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
torquenews.com
Quad Motor Cybertruck Will Be Less Than $80,000 - What the Actual Price Will Be
With Tesla's recent price cuts, you can be assured that if these prices stay the way they are, that the Tesla Cybertruck will come down in price. Here's what we think it will be. Tesla Prices and the Cybertruck. Tesla has recently dropped its prices around the world by a...
insideevs.com
The Tesla Semi Is Way More Important Than Most People May Think
At this point, you've probably at least heard about the Tesla Semi, but it may not matter much to you. It's not very likely you're comparing its price and specs to rivals to decide if you should splurge for one for yourself unless you own or work for a trucking company. However, the impact of a vehicle like the Tesla Semi may end up being something that makes its way into the history books.
