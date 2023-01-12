ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosper, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTRE

WebXtra: City of Chireno remodeling senior center

CHIRENO, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports on the remodeling project underway by The City of Chireno to create a senior center. The facility will be located in the back portion of the city’s current community center.
CHIRENO, TX
KTRE

Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Life, legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrated across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds took to the streets of Downtown Tyler on Monday to march together and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This was the 37th annual celebration of Dr. King in Tyler. City leaders, religious leaders, many others began at the square then marched...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

KLTV Midday 11:30 a.m., Recurring M-F - VOD - clipped version

SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service. “By participating in community service in the Nacogdoches community, SFA students and Nacogdoches organizations are closing divides and showing that there is strength in coming together,” said Kori Lewis, OMA graduate assistant. Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate...
NACOGDOCHES, TX

