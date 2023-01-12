ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBA

NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk

Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA

Tatum Erupts for 51 as C's Offense Stings Hornets

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics put together an offensive masterpiece Monday afternoon in Charlotte. Tatum erupted for a season-high 51 points while Boston as a team totaled 34 assists compared to just 11 turnovers during a 130-118 win. And that’s just the surface level of this master class of scoring.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Tues., Jan. 17

After a busy slate for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the NBA will only bring four games to the table Tuesday. The Nets will be back in action, trying to win their first game since Kevin Durant (knee) went down when they take on the Spurs in San Antonio. The Clippers, who have dealt with plenty of injuries of their own this season, will host the 76ers. Let’s digest all of the games on the schedule and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Bouncing Back vs. the Pels

The Cavaliers are back in the win column after a 4th quarter surge featuring clutch shots from Darius Garland downed a short-handed Pelicans team. Carter and Justin take a closer look at Isaac Okoro's defense on C.J. McCollum, Garland's late heroics, efficient nights from the big men and much more!
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip

After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Lonzo Ball staying optimistic, talks rehab update

Lonzo Ball keeps fighting, so perhaps it was appropriate Monday that he chatted with media in Paris on the basketball court of the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan following a light Bulls workout he mostly monitored. The athletic facility just northwest of central Paris is named for the famed French boxer who won the world middleweight title from Gary’s legendary Tony Zale.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Brunson named NBA Players of the Week

Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA Players of the Week from Week 13. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Domantas Sabonis, Kings. The dynamic big man led Sacramento to an undefeated 4-0 week with averages...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Cavaliers 113, Pelicans 103

Cavaliers (28-17), Pelicans (26-18) After playing with a lead for much of Monday’s game, a fourth-quarter dry spell proved costly for New Orleans in its bid to post a winning record on the longest road trip of the season. The Pelicans were up by three points through three quarters against the Eastern Conference’s best home team, but were held without a field goal for six-plus minutes to open the final period. Cleveland took full advantage, grabbing a double-digit lead and keeping New Orleans at arm’s length down the stretch. Playing without three starters due to injury, New Orleans finished 2-3 on a 10-day excursion that began in Texas and ended in Ohio. “(We) just ran out of gas, didn’t make enough plays,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “Give (Cleveland) credit, they started the fourth quarter with a lot of juice, (going on) an 11-0 run. Like I told our guys in the locker room, our margin of error is small. We can’t allow teams to go on an 11-0 run. That’s an area in the fourth quarter where we can improve.”
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Cavs Use Strong Fourth Quarter to Get Past Pelicans

After returning from a five-game roadie, the Wine & Gold had to dig deep on Monday afternoon. The Cavaliers didn’t lead at any point through the first three quarters, but found their footing in the fourth – and despite losing their leading scorer late in the third quarter, were able to pull past the Pelicans late, taking the 113-103 decision in an MLK Day matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Thunder

The Pacers (23-22) continue their four-game road trip and will try to snap a four-game skid on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. Indiana is coming off a 132-119 loss in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon in a game that was a tale of two halves. The Blue & Gold matched their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Defensive Player Ladder: Jaren Jackson Jr. takes over No. 1 spot

More than just an analytical tool, a player’s on/off numbers offer a common-sense guide to his impact and value. Assuming he’s an asset rather than a liability overall, the more that guy can get and stay on the court, the better. That’s why the Memphis Grizzlies and their...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Versus Lakers, 76ers Begin Los Angeles Stay | Gameday Report 43/82

The 76ers (26-16) are Los Angeles-bound, visiting the Lakers (19-23) Sunday, hunting a perfect back-to-back to start their five-game visit with the Western Conference. The trip began Saturday at Utah, as the Sixers took a 118-117 win over the Jazz (22-24) in a game that came down to the final seconds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Bucks 132

T.J. McConnell put on a show in the first half on Monday afternoon in Milwaukee, scoring a career-best 25 points before halftime, going 9-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range to propel Indiana to a 76-65 lead at the intermission. Unfortunately, McConnell and the Pacers (23-22) ran out...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Nas Little Brings That Same Energy In Return

Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little was nearing his return to the lineup after missing six weeks with a mild femoral head impaction fracture in his right hip, but he needed to get in some practice time first, something that can be hard to come by at this point in the season.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Hawks name Kyle Korver assistant general manager

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks today announced that Kyle Korver has been elevated to the position of assistant general manager. Korver joined the Hawks in July 2022 as director of player affairs & development. “Kyle has brought a great perspective and voice to our group after seamlessly making the...
ATLANTA, GA

