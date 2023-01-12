ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

Taft College to host former Dodger Ron Cey at Triple Play Dinner and Auction

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 4 days ago
Taft College will have former Los Angeles Dodgers player Ron Cey as a key speaker at its baseball team’s Triple Play Dinner and Auction on Sat, Jan 28.

Cey's Major League Baseball (MLB) career saw him play with the Dodgers, the Oakland A's, and the Chicago Cubs between 1971 and 1987. He helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series Win in 1981, and also helped the team receive four National League pennants.

The dinner will take place at the Taft College Student Center at 6 p.m., with cocktails being offered at 5 p.m. Salty's BBQ will provide catering for the event. There will be live and silent auctions featuring items such as sports memorabilia and restaurant gift cards. All proceeds will go towards the Taft College Athletics Department.

Reservations for the event begin at $75, with "Home Run" tables costing $750 and "Grand Slam" tables costing $1,000. The Home Run table comes with donor board recognition, a program listing, and one bucket of beer. Meanwhile, the Grand Slam table comes with donor board recognition, a program listing, two buckets of beer, and two autographed Ron Cey photographs.

For more information, call Jennifer Edmaiston at (661) 763-7829.

