ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage

By Brett Samuels
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXAMz_0kCqhIvG00

Lawyers for President Biden have discovered additional classified documents from his time as vice president at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence, the White House confirmed Thursday.

Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement that attorneys for Biden searched the president’s Delaware residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach after 10 classified documents were found at Biden’s old office in Washington, D.C. The search was completed on Wednesday night and turned up a “small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings.”

“All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President’s Wilmington residence garage,” Sauber said. “One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room. No documents were found in the Rehoboth Beach residence.”

Lawyers immediately notified the Justice Department of the discovery, Sauber said, and arranged for the documents to be turned over to the agency.

“The White House will continue to cooperate with the review by the Department of Justice,” Sauber said.

Speaking to reporters a short time after the statement went out, Biden said his lawyers discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in file cabinets in his home, indicating at least one of the documents was in his personal library.

Biden also confirmed that the documents were in a garage that was locked, along with this corvette, adding that “it’s not like they are sitting in the street.”

“So, the classified material was in a locked garage?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked.

“Yes, as well as my corvette. But as I said earlier this week, people know I take classified documents and classified material seriously. I also said we’re cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department’s review,” Biden responded.

“As part of that process, my lawyers reviewed other places where documents from my time as vice president were stored and they finished the review last night,” he added. “As part of that process, my lawyers reviewed other places where documents from my time as vice president were stored and they finished the review last night. They discovered a small number of documents of classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home in my personal library.”

The disclosure of additional classified documents found at Biden’s home comes three days after the White House acknowledged lawyers found roughly a dozen sensitive government documents at an office Biden used in Washington while working as an honorary professor for the University of Pennsylvania.

Biden’s team found those documents on Nov. 2, 2022, six days before the midterm elections, but the discovery was only made public this week through news reports. The classified documents reportedly included materials related to Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Iran, and they were mixed in with boxes containing personal items such as information about Beau Biden’s funeral.

The president has said he was surprised to learn that lawyers found the documents and that he did not know what was in them. He emphasized that he takes the handling of classified documents seriously.

But the revelation that additional documents were found at a separate location is certain to fuel criticism from Republicans, who in recent days suggested there was a double standard over the intense scrutiny former President Trump is facing over his handling of classified documents.

The FBI searched Trump’s Florida residence in August, finding hundreds of sensitive government documents, including some marked “top secret.”

Trump repeatedly stymied attempts by the National Archives to retrieve the documents, which he took with him upon leaving the White House in January 2021. The Presidential Records Act requires presidents and vice presidents to maintain documents and turn them over to the National Archives for preservation.

Biden’s team has emphasized their cooperation with the National Archives and Justice Department following the discovery of the classified documents, and the president’s allies have noted the number of classified documents found in Biden’s office was much smaller than the amount recovered by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel last year to handle investigations into Trump, including one focused on his handling of classified materials.

Garland is scheduled to make an announcement later Thursday afternoon.

Updated at 12:25 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Republicans decry ‘double standard’ in handling of Biden classified documents case

Republicans see a double standard when it comes to how President Biden’s handling of classified documents is being treated compared to how a similar controversy has played out regarding former President Trump. Months after Democrats panned Trump relentlessly for his handling of classified documents, Republicans are returning serve after what the White House says was […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WSAV News 3

Democratic lawmakers back special counsel to probe Biden’s handling of records

A number of prominent Democrats voiced their support over the weekend for Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate President Biden’s handling of classified documents. Lawmakers including Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) said in TV appearances that they supported the appointment of Robert […]
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

Suspects sought in Operation Ghost Busted

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FBI Atlanta is looking for eight suspects in connection to Operation Ghost Busted. The suspects are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang. Each should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information concerning these individuals is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field […]
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry lawmakers remember late Arthur Ravenel Jr.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lawmakers from around South Carolina are remembering Lowcountry native and prominent politician Arthur Ravenel Jr. after news of his passing Monday. Ravenel — Cousin Arthur, as he was affectionately known — served in the South Carolina House of Representatives and Senate as well as the United States House of Representatives. He […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

1 dead in crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person has died following a crash on I-95 on Monday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a car was driving northbound on I-95 and left the roadway, striking the cement bridge support on the Little Neck Road overpass. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 9:15 a.m. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar get plum committee assignments in GOP-led House

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., who were each stripped of committee assignments by House Democrats for their incendiary rhetoric, have been given seats on multiple congressional panels in the now-Republican-controlled chamber. Greene — an election denier who has often complained about the treatment of those arrested...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.  There are also few opportunities […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WGAU

EXPLAINER: How ominous is the debt limit problem?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — On the brink of hitting the nation's legal borrowing limit on Thursday, the government is resorting to "extraordinary measures" to avoid a default. But -- take a breath -- the phrase technically refers to a bunch of accounting workarounds. Yes, accounting. Because the debt...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy