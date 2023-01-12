ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa National Guard still struggling to recruit in wake of pandemic

By Jared Strong
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyULH_0kCqh93y00

Adjutant General Ben Corell delivers the Condition of the Guard address Jan. 12, 2023 in the Iowa House chambers at the State Capitol in Des Moines. (Screenshot from Iowa PBS livestream)

Recruitment has continued to be a challenge for the Iowa National Guard — a lingering effect of the coronavirus pandemic, Maj. Gen. Ben Corell said in his annual Condition of the Guard address on Thursday.

“The number one challenge to readiness has become strength in our ability to recruit and retain quality soldiers and airmen,” said Corell, who leads the state National Guard as its adjutant general. “As we exit the COVID-19 era, national economic, educational, societal trends have increased competition for talent, which has decreased the incentive to serve in our military.”

Last year was the worst for U.S. military recruiting in about five decades, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2vOY_0kCqh93y00

Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed a joint meeting of the Iowa Legislature Thursday, Jan. 12 to give his Condition of the Guard address at the Iowa State Capitol. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

The Iowa Army National Guard, which accounts for the bulk of service members in the state, is authorized to have more than 6,800 members and is operating at about 98% of that total, said Capt. Kevin Waldron, a Guard spokesperson.

That’s down from about 102% two years ago but is still relatively high. In 2016 it was 91%, according to state records. The Guard is allowed to exceed 100% to buoy against the losses of service members who retire or complete their contracts.

“We’re at about 98%, which still absolutely means that we can serve the people of Iowa, serve any kind of mission that we’re asked to do,” Waldron said. “So we are not seeing it as a significant crisis.”

Guard members provide assistance during disasters and emergencies in Iowa and can be deployed abroad for combat and other missions.

About 240 soldiers were deployed last year to strengthen NATO’s presence in Poland, which borders war-torn Ukraine. Early in the pandemic, soldiers staffed COVID-19 testing sites and transported test samples, among other tasks. About 200 Guard members helped clear debris in Linn County from the 2020 derecho.

The Iowa National Guard is composed of the Iowa Army National Guard and the Iowa Air National Guard and has about 9,000 members. More than two-thirds of them serve part time — usually one weekend each month — and have other full-time jobs or are students.

The pandemic had an immediate impact on Guard recruitment when schools were closed. That limited the contact recruitment officers could have with high school students who were nearing graduation — a key source of new recruits, Waldron said.

“We are actively working on getting back into schools after COVID-19 restrictions,” he said.

Corell, in his Thursday address, urged state lawmakers to continue to support the Guard’s service scholarships, which provide college tuition assistance for its members. He said the scholarships are an important incentive to recruit and retain service members.

The Guard’s annual report shows that service scholarship payments in 2022 totaled nearly $6 million for about 1,000 people.

Corell recounted his own career with the Guard and said the tuition assistance enabled him to get a bachelor’s degree in business management 16 years after he graduated high school.

“With now 37 years of service in the Iowa National Guard, coming from a financially challenged rural Iowa kid with no college education, no real direction in my life, I stand before today you as a general officer, the holder of a master’s degree, selected by our governor to serve as the 27th adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard,” Corell said.

The Guard seeks to build a new $20 million armory on the south side of West Des Moines to train its 2,400 soldiers who live in or near the metro area. Construction of the facility is expected to begin this year and be complete in 2025. Corell said the federal government is paying 75% of that cost, and the state will pay 25%.

The post Iowa National Guard still struggling to recruit in wake of pandemic appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 1

Related
KCCI.com

Governor's 'school choice' plan to cost $341M each year once fully phased in

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is making a third attempt to passa plan that would use taxpayer money to pay private school tuition. This year's plan (HSB 1/SSB 1022) is much more expansive than the past two bills she's proposed. Her previous plans failed to get enough support in the Iowa House needed to become law.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

What caused the first reported tornadoes in January in Iowa in 50 years

Covid-19 is forcing the Iowa Hawkeyes to cancel their next men's basketball game. Body camera video shown as trial continues for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder. More body camera video was shown Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing his family. Cleanup underway after two...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House To Host Hearing On Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa House is hosting a public hearing on Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill. Tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the State Capitol in the Supreme Court Chamber, Iowans will have the chance to speak for two minutes on the proposal. People interested need to sign up online to speak. The Governor’s bill would put 75 hundred dollars in educational savings accounts for parents who enroll their kids outside public schools.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol

Missouri school district adopts 4 day week, sees huge increase in applications. The district's plan to move to a four-day work week next fall has resulted in a 450 percent increase in applications. FAA, NTSB investigating close call on runway at New York airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. The FAA...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

MidAmerican Energy Foundation Awards Nearly $300,000 To Western Iowa Projects

The MidAmerican Energy Foundation has announced over $1.5 million in charitable contributions to projects throughout the state, including nearly $300,000 in west-central Iowa. The foundation, which is funded through MidAmerican Energy’s shareholders, distributes awards quarterly through CARES, the MidAmerican corporate citizenship program. The City of Fonda was selected to receive $5,000 to fund the installation of new bleachers at the community’s baseball and softball fields, the City of Odebolt was awarded $10,000 for a new pool liner at the Odebolt Pool, and Webster County Conservation received $25,000 to create a new youth learning and discovery center. One of the largest 2022 contributions was $250,000 to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to purchase the Little Sioux Scout Ranch in Monona County to establish a public 1,776-acre reserve. MidAmerican Vice President of Economic Connections Kathryn Kunert says, “MidAmerican is more than a reliable partner that provides essential energy services. We also partner with the communities we serve by supporting them through our corporate citizenship. That includes corporate giving and thousands of employee volunteer hours each and every year.” A complete list of the foundation grants is included below.
IOWA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Iowa Rising: Governor Kim Reynolds Continues to Champion Conservative Policies

Governor Kim Reynolds, after winning reelection in a landslide, delivered her sixth Condition of the State address where she continued to outline a conservative policy agenda. Governor Reynolds has led the state through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and through our current uncertain national economy. Since assuming office, Governor Reynolds has been a champion of conservative policies that place the taxpayer first and protect and defend traditional values. As a result, Iowa’s economy is strong, the tax code is more competitive, and as Governor Reynolds stated the state is “a beacon for freedom and opportunity.”
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023

(Sioux City) -- Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says a call from a local voter that was an Iowa State University student who was told he had already voted when he hadn't led to the FBI investigation and multiple voter fraud charges against the wife of a county supervisor. Kim Taylor was arrested and charged Thursday with 52 counts of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 primary and general elections. She is the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. Gill says two of his staff members alerted him to several write-in ballots from the 2020 primary with Jeremy Taylor's name that looked like they were all filled out by the same person Jeremy Taylor has not released a statement about the allegations.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All

Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest

I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa couple lost a son to overdose, but gained a mission

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 1, 2016, Chad Courtney died. “There’s nothing we could have done till Chad was ready,” said his father Rod, a retired probation officer. After years of fighting drug abuse, Chad died from the effects of a fentanyl overdose. He was 38,...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House District #18 Rep. Tom Moore Explains “MOMS” Program

(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds outlined numerous priorities for this legislative session this past week. Iowa District #18 Republican Representative Tom Moore said last year; the MOMS program was created to connect women with pregnancy support services, safety net resources, housing assistance, and recovery and mental Health Treatment. Moore says there are currently two centers of Excellence, specialty Hospitals that help connect rural patients with OBGYN services.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Considering Easing Raccoon Hunting, Trapping Rules

(Undated) -- Iowa's hunting and trapping seasons for raccoons would be extended under a proposal currently under review. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is currently taking public comment about changing the rules. The proposal would expand the regular fur-harvest season by one month and allow for year-round hunting and limited trapping.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Disaster prep critical for ag operations

In recent years the world has experienced a steady increase in both the frequency and severity of natural disasters. Tropical weather patterns have changed, floods have become more destructive, and wildfires have expanded all leaving behind damage and devastation. In addition, Iowa has experienced more severe windstorms, like derechos. The...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan

Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Four steps the Iowa Legislature can take to end hunger

As we begin 2023 and a new General Assembly of the Iowa Legislature, Iowans are experiencing record levels of hunger. This need is well-documented in recent reports of increased demand for emergency food aid due to an end to pandemic-era relief programs, inflation and rising food costs. Addressing immediate needs is important, but to truly […] The post Four steps the Iowa Legislature can take to end hunger appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Winter Returns To Iowa With Late Week Snow Storm

Only in Iowa can you have tornado sirens one day and a winter storm watch several days later. After multiple twisters touched down yesterday all eyes now turn to Wednesday and Thursday as a snowstorm heads our way that could bring a lot of snow to some in the Hawkeye state.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy