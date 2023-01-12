Read full article on original website
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Recapping 2022: 5 Major News Headlines In the NFT and Cryptocurrency Space
Even though there are noticeable differences between non fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies, they are still closely intertwined, when it comes to the market. As we’ve just entered 2023, we thought it’d be interesting to look at the year passed by, and highlight some of the memorable and shocking news of 2022 regarding the NFT and crypto craze.
Outlook? Terrifying: TV weather presenters on the hell and horror of the climate crisis
Tuesday 19 July 2022 is a day that will stay with Ben Rich for ever. “I got up and immediately checked the weather observations to see what was going on,” he remembers. “Then I went to work for my shift. The station was really hot, the train was really hot, and I remember having this moment. I got a bit emotional about it, to be honest. I thought: this is huge. And if it can happen once, why can’t it happen again?”
Doodles Makes Three New Leadership Hires to Develop Products for NFT Holders
Web3 entertainment company Doodles has expanded its leadership team with three new hires. Austin Hurwitz, Joe Ranzenbach and Jay Ciruolo will build and develop products for Doodles NFT holders. Doodles is still seeking a head of marketing, head of business affairs, and senior front-end engineer. Doodles, the Web3 entertainment company...
Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week
A larger-than-life take on Grecian culture, the year 1995, an “Arctic gentleman” and a wardrobe of jerkins, doublets and pourpoints brought forward in time are some of the ideas being tabled by designers in Paris for fall 2023. Here, a look at some of the newer names on...
Kim Jones’ Cognac Collab, Madonna Covers Vanity Fair
Fashion Spirit: Marking his first collaboration with a spirits brand, Kim Jones has joined forces with Hennessy X.O cognac to launch an exclusive collection. The British designer, who is artistic director of men’s collections at Dior and head of womenswear at Fendi, has designed a masterpiece decanter, a limited-edition bottle and a fashion item as part of the project, set to be unveiled in London in March to coincide with the commercial launch of the line.
