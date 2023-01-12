Read full article on original website
11-story luxury hotel approved for development in the Vista to be largest in Columbia
"It's been a long time coming," said Real Estate Developer Ben Arnold of Arnold Family Corporation (AFC) regarding his company's upcoming development projects. The new developments are set to be located downtown in Columbia's Vista and will feature two hotels and a multi-family development. Arnold has been working on renovating...
WIS-TV
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
abccolumbia.com
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Columbia Urban League Young Professionals
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Columbia Urban League Young Professionals is an affiliate of the Columbia Urban league that embraces the same values on a voluntary basis. The CULYP is available for adults ages 30 to 40 giving young professionals an opportunity to network and grow adeptly in what ever field they are in.
Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
WIS-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites from Jan. 16 through Feb 3. Organizers said each crossing on the list will be closed...
abccolumbia.com
RESTAURANT WEEK: Columbia establishments prepare special dishes for 11-day event
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Any plans for this weekend?. If you’re looking to go out for a nice dinner, there’s plenty of Columbia businesses participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina. It’s an 11-day celebration of hundreds of restaurants in the Palmetto State, including several in downtown Columbia....
WIS-TV
Rapid Shelter Columbia at capacity, first person transitions to permanent housing
COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) A little more than two months after it launched, Rapid Shelter Columbia is full, and city leaders say they are seeing results. The housing project targets 250 chronically unhoused people in the city through the use of individual cabins made by the Washington-based Pallet company.
abccolumbia.com
Repair work continues at Colony Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Work continues at the Colony Apartments after residents were evacuated the week after Christmas due to lack of heat and water. Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say gas leaks were discovered at the apartments. Officials say 39 apartments are still being assessed while 254 have been...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: How to Get the Most of Your Doctor’s Visit
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- It may be getting close to time for your annual doctor’s visit. How do you ensure you are getting the most of your appointment? And how do you know if you are asking the right questions?. Board-certified Colorectal and General Surgeon Dr. Cedrek McFadden share tips...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: King Day at the Dome Recap with Speaker Dr. Aaron Bishop
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- As the nation commemorates the life and legacy of civil rights leader- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City leaders and local community officials gathered at Zion Baptist Church in Downtown Columbia and Marched to the State House for the NAACP South Carolina State Conference’s annual “King Day at the Dome”.
AOL Corp
39 Columbia SC restaurants have special menu deals through next week. Check them out
If you’re thinking about eating out in Columbia over the next week, you picked a great time to do so. Restaurant Week South Carolina officially kicked off on Thursday. The 11-day statewide event, organized by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, was created to highlight local restaurants, stimulate business, and give people the chance to enjoy meals at great values.
WIS-TV
New details: Suspect barricaded in West Columbia hotel, police ask public to avoid area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - UPDATE: East Point Academy said it is under lockdown by the advisory of the West Columbia Police Department. The West Columbia Police Department said a suspect is barricaded inside of a hotel. The department is asking the public to avoid the area around 110 McSwain Drive,...
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
'Each time it takes several months for them to come back and fill it in': Residents want large hole in street fixed
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of the South Kilbourne Neighborhood in Columbia reached out to News 19 about a large hole on the corner of Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Deep freezing temperatures in December caused a water main break underneath the street. “It was a huge amount of water...
WLTX.com
As egg prices soar, some are considering grocery store alternatives
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — High egg prices might have you second-guessing the purchase. "I'm very surprised that the eggs have gone up significantly," says Earl McClora. “When you look at the numbers that have been impacted by avian influenza, we’re above the numbers from the last major outbreak of 15-16," said Nathan Smith, Economist of Agribusiness for Clemson Extension. "That’s pushed prices up 60% over the previous year, but more than double the retail market.”
5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
Someone brought home more than just groceries: $50K Powerball ticket sold at Columbia area Kroger
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets, folks! A Powerball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing worth $50,000 was sold at a Columbia area grocery store. The ticket was purchased at the Kroger located at 1028 Robert Branch Pkwy., off Killian Road. More than 17,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets...
WIS-TV
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman won huge from a scratch-off she purchased from a Blythewood area gas station. The winner stopped by the Quick Trip on Wilson Boulevard before heading to work for a snack and a lottery ticket. “I feel really lucky,” she said. Instead of celebrating,...
WLTX.com
What's going on with the Chapin Lexington Medical Urgent Care?
People have been saying online it's closing. But that's not the case. In fact, more care could be on the way.
