ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Columbia Urban League Young Professionals

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Columbia Urban League Young Professionals is an affiliate of the Columbia Urban league that embraces the same values on a voluntary basis. The CULYP is available for adults ages 30 to 40 giving young professionals an opportunity to network and grow adeptly in what ever field they are in.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Repair work continues at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Work continues at the Colony Apartments after residents were evacuated the week after Christmas due to lack of heat and water. Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say gas leaks were discovered at the apartments. Officials say 39 apartments are still being assessed while 254 have been...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: How to Get the Most of Your Doctor’s Visit

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- It may be getting close to time for your annual doctor’s visit. How do you ensure you are getting the most of your appointment? And how do you know if you are asking the right questions?. Board-certified Colorectal and General Surgeon Dr. Cedrek McFadden share tips...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: King Day at the Dome Recap with Speaker Dr. Aaron Bishop

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- As the nation commemorates the life and legacy of civil rights leader- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City leaders and local community officials gathered at Zion Baptist Church in Downtown Columbia and Marched to the State House for the NAACP South Carolina State Conference’s annual “King Day at the Dome”.
COLUMBIA, SC
AOL Corp

39 Columbia SC restaurants have special menu deals through next week. Check them out

If you’re thinking about eating out in Columbia over the next week, you picked a great time to do so. Restaurant Week South Carolina officially kicked off on Thursday. The 11-day statewide event, organized by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, was created to highlight local restaurants, stimulate business, and give people the chance to enjoy meals at great values.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

As egg prices soar, some are considering grocery store alternatives

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — High egg prices might have you second-guessing the purchase. "I'm very surprised that the eggs have gone up significantly," says Earl McClora. “When you look at the numbers that have been impacted by avian influenza, we’re above the numbers from the last major outbreak of 15-16," said Nathan Smith, Economist of Agribusiness for Clemson Extension. "That’s pushed prices up 60% over the previous year, but more than double the retail market.”
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy