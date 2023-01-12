ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Joe Biden Plans To Dump Kamala Harris As Vice Presidential Candidate In 2024 Election, She 'Doesn't Seem To Have The Right Stuff': Source

Though reigning POTUS Joe Biden has yet to formally announce whether he’ll throw his hat in the ring for re-election come 2024, it seems he’s already made one major decision surrounding his theoretical campaign — dropping Vice President Kamala Harris off of his ticket. Pinning his domestic policy shortcomings and historically mediocre poll performances on his reigning Veep, 46 is purportedly ready to give Harris the axe, claiming she “doesn't seem to have the right stuff,” per one insider close with the Commander-in-Chief."Joe's also looking ahead," spilled the source, noting that "if he wins the next election cycle, his running...
The Independent

Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts

Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them

It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
Salon

Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
