The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-6, 3-3) look to extend their conference winning streak to four with the Maryland Terrapins (11-5, 2-3) coming to town this afternoon. The Hawks have had their number in recent years, going 4-1, but we should probably take last year’s games with a grain of salt as they were a dead program walking led by Danny Manning who was left holding the bag after Mark Turgeon left town in the dead of night.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO