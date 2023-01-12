ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Tomorrow night’s Iowa vs Northwestern game postponed

The Iowa Hawkeyes will have to wait longer than expected to try and extend their winning streak to five games, as word was officially announced that tomorrow’s game against the Northwestern is postponed due to “COVID-19 health and safety protocols” affecting the Wildcats. Jeff Goodman of Stadium...
Previewing Iowa vs Maryland, how to watch, & game thread

The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-6, 3-3) look to extend their conference winning streak to four with the Maryland Terrapins (11-5, 2-3) coming to town this afternoon. The Hawks have had their number in recent years, going 4-1, but we should probably take last year’s games with a grain of salt as they were a dead program walking led by Danny Manning who was left holding the bag after Mark Turgeon left town in the dead of night.
Iowa 81, Maryland 67: Streaking

Tony Perkins, in a resurgent performance, scored a career high 22 points on 10-13 shooting, Kris Murray tallied 17 second half points after only scoring 2 in the entire first half, and Payton Sandfort’s hot streak continued to the tune of 12 points and 6 rebounds off the bench as the Iowa Hawkeyes cruised to an 81-67 win over the Maryland Terrapins.
IOWA CITY, IA

