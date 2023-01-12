ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deone Walker named FWAA Freshman All-American

By Tyler Thompson
 4 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

One of Kentucky’s brightest young stars received some more well-deserved recognition today. Freshman defensive lineman Deone Walker was named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America Team. He is Kentucky’s third FWAA Freshman All-American since the award’s inception in 2001, joining Trevard Lindley in 2006 and Benny Snell Jr. in 2016.

Walker, a 6-foot-6, 330-pounder from Detroit, played in all 13 games with 11 starting assignments in his rookie season, finishing with 40 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss (third on the team), five quarterback hurries (second on the team), two pass breakups, one sack, and one forced fumble.

He also earned freshman All-America honors from The Athletic, College Football News, On3.com, 247Sports.com, and Pro Football Focus. Additionally, he was named to the All-Southeastern Conference Freshman Team, was named second-team All-SEC by The Associated Press, Pro Football Focus, and Phil Steele’s College Football, and was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

UK FWAA Freshman All-Americans Since 2001

  • 2006 – Trevard Lindley
  • 2016 – Benny Snell Jr.
  • 2022 – Deone Walker

2022 FWAA Freshman All-America Team

Walker is one of 32 first-year players on the prestigious list and one of 14 defensive players. Here’s the complete list of honorees:

OFFENSE

  • QB Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-4, 220, Huntersville, N.C.)
  • * RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss (5-11, 210, Pike Road, Ala.)
  • * RB Richard Reese, Baylor (5-9, 175, Bellville, Texas)
  • WR Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (6-0, 185, Lilburn, Ga.)
  • * WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M (5-11, 170, Frisco, Texas)
  • WR J. Michael Sturdivant, Cal (6-3, 205, Highland Village, Texas)
  • TE Brady Hunt, Ball State (6-6, 245, Muncie, Ind.)
  • * OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas (6-4, 320, Humble, Texas)
  • * OL Will Campbell, LSU (6-6, 325, Monroe, La.)
  • * OL Blake Miller, Clemson (6-6, 315, Strongsville, Ohio)
  • OL Mason Randolph, Boise State (6-4, 320, Yorba Linda, Calif.)
  • OL Roger Rosengarten, Washington (6-6, 303, Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
  • * OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona (6-5, 330, Tafuna, American Samoa)

DEFENSE

  • DL Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati (6-2, 320, Cincinnati, Ohio)
  • * DL Gabe Jacas, Illinois (6-3, 265, Port St. Lucie, Fla.)
  • * DL Deone Walker, Kentucky (6-6, 330, Detroit, Mich.)
  • * DL Mykel Williams, Georgia (6-5, 265, Columbus, Ga.)
  • * LB Jaishawn Barham, Maryland (6-3, 230, District Heights, Md.)
  • * LB Abdul Carter, Penn State (6-3, 233, Philadelphia, Pa.)
  • LB Trey Moore, UTSA (6-3, 230, San Antonio, Texas)
  • * LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU (6-2, 220, New Orleans, La.)
  • DB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (6-0, 188, Tallahassee, Fla.)
  • DB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State (6-4, 205, Beggs, Okla.)
  • * DB Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech (6-1, 177, Silver Spring, Md.)
  • DB Demetrius Hill, FIU (6-2, 190, Miami, Fla.)
  • * DB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame (6-0, 179, Phoenix, Ariz.)
  • * DB Malaki Starks, Georgia (6-1, 205, Jefferson, Ga.)

SPECIALISTS

  • * K Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State (6-2, 155, Chandler, Ariz.)
  • * P Anthony Venneri, Buffalo (6-0, 225, Hamilton, Ontario)
  • * KR Jaylin Lucas, Indiana (5-9, 185, Houma, La.)
  • * PR Zavion Thomas, Mississippi State (5-11, 190, Woodmere, La.)
  • * AP Nicholas Singleton, Penn State (6-0, 219, Shillington, Pa.)

*Denotes true freshman

Selections by conference: SEC 9, Big Ten 5, ACC 3, Pac-12 3, Big 12 3, Conference USA 2, Mid-American 2, Sun Belt 2, Independents 1, American Athletic 1, Mountain West 1.

Home states: Texas 5, Louisiana 4, Georgia 3, Florida 3, Arizona 2, Maryland 2, Ohio 2, Pennsylvania 2, Alabama, California, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma State 1, and American Samoa and Ontario 1.

