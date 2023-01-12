ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea ratings: Havertz worked his socks off but after a bright start Joao Felix’s rash red card cost Blues dearly

By Kealan Hughes
 4 days ago
CHELSEA suffered their third defeat on the bounce with familiar faces failing to turn up once again.

Graham Potter's side have now picked up just one win in ten games and were second best for large parts against Fulham.

Joao Felix was red-carded for a reckless lunge on Kenny Tete Credit: Reuters
Kai Havert's improve performance could not prevent Chelsea's defeat Credit: Reuters
It is back to the drawing board once again for Blues Credit: Reuters

To make matters worse new loan signing Joao Felix was sent off just before the hour mark for a high tackle on Kenny Tete.

The Portugal international did show some positive signs however, as did strike partner Kai Havertz.

But there were problems at the back with Trevoh Chalobah looking shakey in defence and it was his deflection that took Willian's opener past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kalidou Koulibaly equalised for Chelsea and Felix came close to scoring before his red, but it was Fulham who grabbed the winner when Carlos Vinicius headed in at the far post.

Here is how SunSport's Andy Dillon rated the Chelsea display.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 5

Has had a run in the team with Edouard Mendy’s injury and has improved - yet prone to mistakes and dithered for Fulham's second.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 5

A warrior in the past but now pushing hard into his 30s and despite being a supreme athlete is he getting overrun by younger players now with the exception of Willian.

Trevoh Chalobah - 4

A miserable night. Booked early on in the first half and then stuck out a leg to deflect Willian’s shot past his own keeper. Looks low on confidence.

Thiago Silva - 6

The only defender worthy of the name. But at 38 how long can he keep pushing himself and acting as leader for a back line which has kept only one clean sheet in the last 12 games.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 6

A lion for Senegal at the World Cup but wobbly for Chelsea. Does not seem comfortable in any position along the back line. Fair play for standing tall to poke home an equaliser.

Lewis Hall - 5

A brave call to put him in ahead of first choice left back Cucurella. Although decent, the inexperience made him vulnerable and a chief target for Fulham’s wide men.

Dennis Zakaria - 7

Has been something of a revelation. Was overlooked after signing in the summer and now starts regularly. A blow when forced off.

Mateo Kovacic - 5

Consistent work rate but not able to impose himself on the midfield and thread those paseses through or make those darting runs.

Mason Mount - 6

Cut a frustrated figure. Provided a tidy assist for Felix to volley just wide in the first half. Always tenacious and carved out the chance for the equaliser but visibly frustrated.

Joao Felix - 4

What a turnaround on his debut. The best player on the pitch until a clumsy studs up lunge on Tete. No dispute about the red card. Rash is an understatement.

Kai Havertz - 7

A vastly improved attitude and work rate from the Cup exit at City. Worked his socks off at both ends. Often Chelsea’s last line of defence too.

Subs

Jorginho (55 for Zakaria) - 5

Not a favourite of the Chelsea fans and looks to be leaving at the end of the season. Was up against it with a spare man for Fulham.

Conor Gallagher (for Kovacic, 79 mins) - 6

Facing an uncertain time with the influx of new signings.

Marc Cucurella (for Hall, 79 mins) - 6

At least he added experience in a tactical reshuffle.

Carney Chukwuemeka (for Chalobah, 79mins) - 6

Has waited a while to start getting games.

Hakim Ziyech (for Mount, 79mins) - 5

Seems to enjoy playing for Morocco far more than for Chelsea.

