FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIS-TV
Rapid Shelter Columbia at capacity, first person transitions to permanent housing
COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) A little more than two months after it launched, Rapid Shelter Columbia is full, and city leaders say they are seeing results. The housing project targets 250 chronically unhoused people in the city through the use of individual cabins made by the Washington-based Pallet company.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Columbia Urban League Young Professionals
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Columbia Urban League Young Professionals is an affiliate of the Columbia Urban league that embraces the same values on a voluntary basis. The CULYP is available for adults ages 30 to 40 giving young professionals an opportunity to network and grow adeptly in what ever field they are in.
Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
abccolumbia.com
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: King Day at the Dome Recap with Speaker Dr. Aaron Bishop
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- As the nation commemorates the life and legacy of civil rights leader- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City leaders and local community officials gathered at Zion Baptist Church in Downtown Columbia and Marched to the State House for the NAACP South Carolina State Conference’s annual “King Day at the Dome”.
Over 200 people receive free monthly food from mobile food drive in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Over 200 people receive bags of food once a month in Sumter. The First Baptist Community Improvement Corporation provides a mobile food pantry brings fresh groceries right to people’s cars. "Community serving community" is how Sumter resident Willie Strong describes the nonprofit. Once a month,...
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: How to Get the Most of Your Doctor’s Visit
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- It may be getting close to time for your annual doctor’s visit. How do you ensure you are getting the most of your appointment? And how do you know if you are asking the right questions?. Board-certified Colorectal and General Surgeon Dr. Cedrek McFadden share tips...
WIS-TV
New details: Suspect barricaded in West Columbia hotel, police ask public to avoid area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - UPDATE: East Point Academy said it is under lockdown by the advisory of the West Columbia Police Department. The West Columbia Police Department said a suspect is barricaded inside of a hotel. The department is asking the public to avoid the area around 110 McSwain Drive,...
'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk
SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
wach.com
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
WIS-TV
Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of people packed into the Zion Baptist Church on Washington street for a prayer a service to honor the late civil rights leader. This prayer service is an annual event put on by the state’s NAACP Chapter and leads up to one of the biggest MLK events in the city. That’s King Day at the Dome.
WIS-TV
Richland County deputies rescue newborn puppies from underneath home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few newborn puppies are now safe thanks to two deputies from Richland County. Officials said a homeowner called the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after efforts to rescue the puppies from underneath a residential home by animal control and fire department failed. Deputies Destiny Hamlin...
abccolumbia.com
Repair work continues at Colony Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Work continues at the Colony Apartments after residents were evacuated the week after Christmas due to lack of heat and water. Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say gas leaks were discovered at the apartments. Officials say 39 apartments are still being assessed while 254 have been...
WIS-TV
SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of people gathered outside the South Carolina State House on Monday to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and reflect on how to carry it forward. Monday’s “King Day at the Dome” marked the first time the annual Columbia event was held in-person...
WIS-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites from Jan. 16 through Feb 3. Organizers said each crossing on the list will be closed...
WIS-TV
Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
WLTX.com
South Carolina organizations remember MLK on his 94th birthday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the country will pause in celebration of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King’s 94th birthday. The civil rights icon made a huge impact on many lives. In continued reflection and to carry on his legacy, communities will hold several events honoring...
'Each time it takes several months for them to come back and fill it in': Residents want large hole in street fixed
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of the South Kilbourne Neighborhood in Columbia reached out to News 19 about a large hole on the corner of Overbrook Drive and Suber Street. Deep freezing temperatures in December caused a water main break underneath the street. “It was a huge amount of water...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
