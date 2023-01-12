ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Columbia Urban League Young Professionals

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Columbia Urban League Young Professionals is an affiliate of the Columbia Urban league that embraces the same values on a voluntary basis. The CULYP is available for adults ages 30 to 40 giving young professionals an opportunity to network and grow adeptly in what ever field they are in.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: King Day at the Dome Recap with Speaker Dr. Aaron Bishop

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- As the nation commemorates the life and legacy of civil rights leader- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City leaders and local community officials gathered at Zion Baptist Church in Downtown Columbia and Marched to the State House for the NAACP South Carolina State Conference’s annual “King Day at the Dome”.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: How to Get the Most of Your Doctor’s Visit

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- It may be getting close to time for your annual doctor’s visit. How do you ensure you are getting the most of your appointment? And how do you know if you are asking the right questions?. Board-certified Colorectal and General Surgeon Dr. Cedrek McFadden share tips...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk

SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of people packed into the Zion Baptist Church on Washington street for a prayer a service to honor the late civil rights leader. This prayer service is an annual event put on by the state’s NAACP Chapter and leads up to one of the biggest MLK events in the city. That’s King Day at the Dome.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland County deputies rescue newborn puppies from underneath home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few newborn puppies are now safe thanks to two deputies from Richland County. Officials said a homeowner called the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after efforts to rescue the puppies from underneath a residential home by animal control and fire department failed. Deputies Destiny Hamlin...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Repair work continues at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Work continues at the Colony Apartments after residents were evacuated the week after Christmas due to lack of heat and water. Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say gas leaks were discovered at the apartments. Officials say 39 apartments are still being assessed while 254 have been...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo strip mall blaze extinguished by fire crews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District is reporting multiple South Carolina fire crews helped to put out a second-alarm blaze that happened in an Irmo strip mall. Officials said Columbia Fire, Lexington County Fire, West Columbia Fire, and Cayce Fire helped extinguish the inferno, which started at a strip mall on the 3600 block of Bush River Road.
IRMO, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina organizations remember MLK on his 94th birthday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the country will pause in celebration of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King’s 94th birthday. The civil rights icon made a huge impact on many lives. In continued reflection and to carry on his legacy, communities will hold several events honoring...
COLUMBIA, SC

