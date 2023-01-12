ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25newsnow.com

Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
1470 WMBD

Peoria MLK Day events scheduled

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria’s 31st Martin Luther King Jr. Day luncheon is being held Monday at the Peoria Civic Center. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is the keynote speaker. If you are going to the luncheon, officials say you can only enter the Civic Center at the...
25newsnow.com

Peoria celebrates MLK Jr. Day

PEORIA (25 News Now) - On his 94th birthday, the River City honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Various events highlighted his work, but also people in the community who work for change and equality. The King Holiday Committee of Peoria Inc. hosted the ‘Freedom Vehicle Parade,’ followed by the...
Central Illinois Proud

Parade held in Peoria celebrating Martin Luther King Day

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A parade celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. went through Peoria Monday. Marchers started on Bradley’s campus, traveling to Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Once at the church, The king holiday committee of Peoria held an awards ceremony highlighting those who serve the community. March...
Central Illinois Proud

20 Peorians will win rooftop replacements in a rooftop lottery

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Jan 17. Peoria city officials will open applications for the 2023 rooftop lottery for qualifying homeowners. The program received more than $300,000 from a federal grant that will pay for the cost of all 20 rooftops and installation. Community development director for Peoria Joe...
25newsnow.com

Suspect captured on camera in Planned Parenthood arson

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for the person who firebombed the Planned Parenthood facility late Sunday night. Now, the safety of those looking for pregnancy resources is in question. According to the Peoria Fire Department, the fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics responded...
1470 WMBD

Fire damages West Bluff home

PEORIA, Ill. – A candle is believed to have caused a fire that caused damage to a West Bluff home Saturday, not far from the Bradley University campus. Peoria firefighters say that was the cause of the blaze on West Barker Avenue, inbetween Institute Place and Moss Avenue, just prior to 1:00 p.m., getting it under control in about ten minutes.
25newsnow.com

Champagne tastings & wedding vendors on display at local Bridal Expo

PEORIA (25 News Now) - There was free champagne flowing and pastries galore at this year’s Bridal Expo held at Five points in Washington on Sunday. Newly engaged couples and soon-to-be Brides had the opportunity to plan out their big day with vendors ranging from wedding dress stores, DJs, table decorators, 360 photo booths, and travel agencies assisting with honeymoon destinations.
25newsnow.com

Atlanta, IL police ask for help locating endangered 17-year-old

ATLANTA, Ill (25 News Now) - Police in Atlanta, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile. 17-year-old Emma E. Remington is a white female who is 5 foot 3 inches and 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen at...
25newsnow.com

Man injured in Galesburg shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Around 5 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 100 block of Blaine Avenue and found a man lying in the yard and screaming he had been shot. The man was transported to St....
wcbu.org

Authorities investigating arson fire at Peoria Planned Parenthood

Officials say an overnight fire at the Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic was intentionally set. Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Jeff Hascall said firefighters responded to a call at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. They found fire and smoke showing from one of the front windows. Planned Parenthood of Illinois president and CEO Jennifer Welch said a fire accelerant was thrown through the window.
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg man sent to hospital after shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg man had to be taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound. According to a Galesburg Police press release, officers responded to the area of Blaine Avenue and Main Street early Monday morning for a man laying in his yard screaming that he had been shot.
Central Illinois Proud

Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Fire investigator rules Saturday afternoon fire unintentional

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Investigator ruled a Saturday afternoon fire caused by a candle unintentional. Fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of W. Barker Avenue and N. Institute Place just before 1 p.m., according to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling. They...
