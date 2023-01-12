Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
1470 WMBD
Peoria MLK Day events scheduled
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria’s 31st Martin Luther King Jr. Day luncheon is being held Monday at the Peoria Civic Center. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is the keynote speaker. If you are going to the luncheon, officials say you can only enter the Civic Center at the...
25newsnow.com
Peoria celebrates MLK Jr. Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - On his 94th birthday, the River City honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Various events highlighted his work, but also people in the community who work for change and equality. The King Holiday Committee of Peoria Inc. hosted the ‘Freedom Vehicle Parade,’ followed by the...
25newsnow.com
Normal’s Midwest Food Bank sends disaster relief to storm-ravaged southern U.S.
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Midwest Food Bank, based in Normal is sending food and water to victims of the powerful tornado system that swept through Alabama and Georgia last Thursday. At least nine people were killed in storms that brought widespread destruction and power outages. Tuesday morning, two semi-loads...
Central Illinois Proud
Parade held in Peoria celebrating Martin Luther King Day
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A parade celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. went through Peoria Monday. Marchers started on Bradley’s campus, traveling to Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Once at the church, The king holiday committee of Peoria held an awards ceremony highlighting those who serve the community. March...
Central Illinois Proud
20 Peorians will win rooftop replacements in a rooftop lottery
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Jan 17. Peoria city officials will open applications for the 2023 rooftop lottery for qualifying homeowners. The program received more than $300,000 from a federal grant that will pay for the cost of all 20 rooftops and installation. Community development director for Peoria Joe...
25newsnow.com
Suspect captured on camera in Planned Parenthood arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for the person who firebombed the Planned Parenthood facility late Sunday night. Now, the safety of those looking for pregnancy resources is in question. According to the Peoria Fire Department, the fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics responded...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington woman receives award for public service in wake of fatal Nov. 2022 crash
LeROY (25 News Now) - A Bloomington woman is being recognized with the LeRoy Police Department’s Citizen Public Service Award for her efforts after a fatal accident on November 18, 2022. The department said on Facebook that a toddler was rescued by passersby from a badly mangled vehicle who...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A candle is believed to have caused a fire that caused damage to a West Bluff home Saturday, not far from the Bradley University campus. Peoria firefighters say that was the cause of the blaze on West Barker Avenue, inbetween Institute Place and Moss Avenue, just prior to 1:00 p.m., getting it under control in about ten minutes.
25newsnow.com
Champagne tastings & wedding vendors on display at local Bridal Expo
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There was free champagne flowing and pastries galore at this year’s Bridal Expo held at Five points in Washington on Sunday. Newly engaged couples and soon-to-be Brides had the opportunity to plan out their big day with vendors ranging from wedding dress stores, DJs, table decorators, 360 photo booths, and travel agencies assisting with honeymoon destinations.
25newsnow.com
Atlanta, IL police ask for help locating endangered 17-year-old
ATLANTA, Ill (25 News Now) - Police in Atlanta, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile. 17-year-old Emma E. Remington is a white female who is 5 foot 3 inches and 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen at...
25newsnow.com
Man injured in Galesburg shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Around 5 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 100 block of Blaine Avenue and found a man lying in the yard and screaming he had been shot. The man was transported to St....
wcbu.org
Authorities investigating arson fire at Peoria Planned Parenthood
Officials say an overnight fire at the Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic was intentionally set. Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Jeff Hascall said firefighters responded to a call at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. They found fire and smoke showing from one of the front windows. Planned Parenthood of Illinois president and CEO Jennifer Welch said a fire accelerant was thrown through the window.
25newsnow.com
St. Louis Cardinals make surprise stop at Children’s Hospital of Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Baseball fans at OSF’s Children’s Hospital of Illinois were in for a treat today as a couple of Cardinals stopped by for a visit. Members of the minor league teams spent some time with those at the hospital. Patients and families got to...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing teens in Washington located
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Two missing teens have been located, according to Washington Police Dept. Facebook. The two teens had been reported missing since Jan. 9th.
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg man sent to hospital after shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg man had to be taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound. According to a Galesburg Police press release, officers responded to the area of Blaine Avenue and Main Street early Monday morning for a man laying in his yard screaming that he had been shot.
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire investigator rules Saturday afternoon fire unintentional
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Investigator ruled a Saturday afternoon fire caused by a candle unintentional. Fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of W. Barker Avenue and N. Institute Place just before 1 p.m., according to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling. They...
