2024 4-star RB Jordan Washington commits to Arizona

Long Beach (Calif.) Jordan four-star running back Jordan Washington announced his commitment to Arizona on Thursday. He chose the Wildcats over offers from Colorado State, Oregon and Washington State among others.

Washington is the No. 156 overall prospect and No. 15 running back in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 17 player in California.

On3 rates Washington higher than other recruiting services, according to the Industry Comparison. Per the 2024 On300, he is the No. 141 overall prospect, No. 14 running back and No. 13 player in California.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound tailback is the second member of Arizona’s 2024 recruiting class. Gilbert (Ariz.) American Leadership Academy Gilbert North wide receiver Brandon Phelps chose head coach Jedd Fisch and his staff on Dec. 21.

Washington has an On3 NIL Valuation of $5.8K.