Encinitas, CA

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

From 5-9 p.m. next Thursday on Pier View Way west of Coast Highway, we’ll be kicking off the first-ever O’side Mardi Gras celebration. At Mardi Gras Night at the Sunset Market, enjoy live Zydeco and blues music by the Bayou Brothers on the Main Stage, festive Mardi Gras giveaways and activities, and vendor specials at decorated booths. Starting at 5 p.m., stop by the Informational Event Booth in Downtown Lot 35 near the Main Stage to receive free Mardi Gras beads (one per guest while supplies last) and O’side Mardi Gras event info. The first 100 booth visitors will also receive a free Mardi Gras mask! In addition, Oside Handmade will be offering a mask making activity in the Dorothy’s Military Shop and Laundry lot. Let the good times roll with us at the Sunset Market in Downtown Oceanside! FIND OUT MORE.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Revisiting Pacific Coast Spirits in Oceanside

As the host of Lick the Plate, I occasionally hear about new chefs hired or national accolades earned by an establishment that I’ve already covered that is worth providing an update. Such is the case with Pacific Coast Spirits in Oceanside, whose recent hiring of executive chef Louis Laterza and its award-winning American single malt whiskey was among some of the best in the country.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Cocktails in North County: Crackheads

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, I started adding a bottle of booze to my grocery order — a little treat to myself, considering I couldn’t go out and get a good cocktail. It was amazing. I’d tap a few buttons on my phone, and someone...
CARLSBAD, CA
ranchosantafereview.com

Classic rock band Foghat to play at Belly Up in Solana Beach

After celebrating 50 years together in 2021, rock band Foghat returns to the Belly Up in Solana Beach on Feb. 7. In 2017, the band released a “Live at the Belly Up” album. “It’s a really great sounding room, people have a good time,” said drummer Roger Earl, one of Foghat’s founding members.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
Coast News

Earle, Veselko win Sambazon junior championships in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — Two international surfers won the Sambazon World Junior Championships on Friday at Cardiff State Beach, wrapping up a weeklong tournament at times battered by winter rain and high surf. Jarvis Earle, of Australia, was named the men’s winner with a heat score of 17 on Jan. 13...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Who’s News: 1/20/23

Ride the new Pala Casino Express luxury round-trip motorcoach from various locations throughout San Diego County. Service began Jan. 16 and is for 21 and older passengers only. The cost is $20 and Players Club members receive up to $60 in free slot play. For reservations / pick-up details, visit PalaCasinoExpress.com or call (800) 254-3423.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Nathanael West killed near El Centro

Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
CALEXICO, CA
Times of San Diego

Life-Long Friends Bring Gourmet, New York-Style Bagels to Southern California

Decadent, gourmet and flavorful are just a few words that have been used to describe Inglourious Bagels, an eatery that makes fresh New York-style bagels right in Carlsbad. The restaurant — a joint venture between Brian Gruber, owner of La Costa’s award-winning Notorious Burgers and a few of his close friends – Phil Gunther, Andrew Brewer, and Randall Sims — was more than a year in the making because the group of friends wanted to ensure they had the perfect recipe for a classic bagel that is typically found in a Jewish bakery or delicatessen in the Big Apple.
CARLSBAD, CA
Eater

Orange County Standout Heritage Barbecue Unveils Oceanside Brewpub

Awarded Bib Gourmand status by the Michelin Guide and named by Food & Wine Magazine as one of America’s best new barbecue spots, Orange County’s lauded Heritage Barbecue has landed in Oceanside, where its sweeping 10,000-square-foot second location, called Heritage Barbecue & Brewery, is opening on Sunday, January 15.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Three Vista youth headed to national boxing tournament

VISTA — A trio of local youths has punched their way through the regional boxing circuit to compete at nationals next month thanks to a former Air Force boxer’s dream of giving kids a fighting chance. Under the direction of Vista Boxing Club coach and founder Rudy Moreno,...
VISTA, CA

