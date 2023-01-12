Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Swim and Dive 10th at D3 Invite
The Chelsea swim and dive team came home with a 10th-place finish at Holland Christian’s D3 Invitational Saturday. The D3 Invitational features most of the top-ranked teams in the state and is a good preview of the state finals. The Bulldogs finished with 113 points in the meet won...
Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023
One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season. Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023. A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more Read more... The post Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Awful Announcing.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Hockey Picks Up First Win
The young Dexter hockey team has continued to show improvement this season and it finally paid off Saturday night when the Dreadnaughts beat Ann Arbor Pioneer for their first win of the season. Pioneer took an early 1-0 lead but was called for a 5-minute major and the Dreadnaughts capitalized...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter student artists participate in the Michigan Art Education Association Region 3 Art Show
Art plays an important part in Dexter Community Schools. This is very evident in the selections of art created by Dexter students for the Michigan Art Education Association (MAEA) Region 3 Art Show. The show will include work from students (K-12) throughout the area displayed and judged in grade levels...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Hockey Remains Undefeated in SEC
The Saline hockey team improved 8-0 in the SEC Red with a pair of conference wins last week. The Hornets opened the week by taking down second-place Huron 7-4. Bryce Ronewicz put the Hornets on top early and Aidan Granica followed with a goal to make it 2-0 Saline. Huron...
MLive.com
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
MLive.com
Former WNBA champion would ‘love’ to see Shock return to Detroit
DETROIT -- An hour before the Detroit Pistons-New Orleans Pelicans game on Jan. 13, two important basketball figures could be seen conversing on the Little Caesars Arena court. One of them was John Beilein, Pistons’ senior adviser of player development. The other was Pelicans’ vice president of basketball operations and team development, Swin Cash.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Hockey Rolls to Fifth Straight Win
After a pair of tough losses, the Chelsea hockey team has seen its offense kick it into high gear to help the Bulldogs bounce back with five straight wins and improve to 10-3 overall on the season. The Bulldogs are averaging nearly nine goals a game during the five-game winning...
Fox17
Family of Naya Reynolds continues legacy through scholarship
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grief for Naya Reynolds's family will last a lifetime, but it's what they’re doing with the memories, the impact, and her legacy that matters most. Maya Davis says her daughter was known for bringing people together. She had a smile that could light up a room.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Area Historical Museum Announces 2022 Volunteer of the Year
The Chelsea Area Historical Society announced Bill O’Reilly as the 2022 Volunteer of the Year at the annual members meeting. Jan Bernath, president of the CAHS, surprised O’Reilly, noting his long dedication to all things history, and specifically Chelsea history. “Bill served the Chelsea Area Historical Society as...
WILX-TV
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Sixth-graders play on dance poles at Detroit club, suburban school freaks out
Everybody needs to chill
WILX-TV
Jackson Fire House No. 2 opens back up
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Fire Station No. 2 is back open after being closed for several months for renovations. The city reopened the fire station in January 2022 to get parts of the south end of Jackson in faster conditions for the firefighters. Meanwhile, the city had to close it again to bring the station up to modern standards and improve living conditions for the firefighters. Officials said funds from the American Rescue Plan were used for the station.
Lansing nonprofit lands $2 million federal grant
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Labor will divide its Growth Opportunities grant totaling $33 million among 13 organizations across the nation, including Lansing. It’s all to provide opportunities and resources for young people who need them most. Peckham Incorporated prepares young people who may not have the best track record for success […]
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Michigan Daily
Peter Chen returns to teach at UMich following not guilty verdict
Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual misconduct. Peter Chen, professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan, has returned to teach at the University after a Washtenaw County jury found him not guilty of criminal sexual conduct. University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote in an...
wdet.org
Newly-elected Michigan school board president Pamela Pugh wants to close education gaps for students
Democrat Pamela Pugh was elected as president of the Michigan school board earlier this week. The public health expert and environmental health consultant was first elected to the board in 2014, and was most recently its vice president. Pugh joined Detroit Today to discuss how she would work closely with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
Comments / 0