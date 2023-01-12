ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

ABC6.com

Sunglasses today, Umbrellas again Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our major Nor’Easter that mostly missed us is weakening today and spinning through the Canadian Maritimes. It did give some areas of eastern MA and NH and ME some snowfall. Our ground is not frozen, so the snow melts from below too!. Our focus...
MAINE STATE
ABC6.com

Blustery day with periods of showers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — No thanks to the huge Nor’Easter spinning over Bermuda today, we’ll continue dealing with a gusty wind, but not as fierce as the 40 to 50 mph gusts eastern New England dealt with yesterday when the storm was closer. Expect flurries or a...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
newscentermaine.com

Snow, sleet, freezing rain Monday make for slick conditions statewide

PORTLAND, Maine — It's a bit of a mess out there right now, with all forms of precipitation being represented: snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain. There's a strong warm nose aloft in the atmosphere, so if anything, the trend will be for areas that are snow to change to sleet and those that are seeing sleet will change to freezing rain. (Remember: Sleet pings and freezing rain clings)
MAINE STATE
ABC6.com

Periods of light snow and snow showers overnight

We had some very gusty winds to deal with today as some wind gusts reached 40-45MPH, but those winds will slowly be easing overnight. Meanwhile another wave of Low pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast will pass well east of Cape Cod on Monday, but as it goes by it will be sending more bouts of light snow, snow showers or just flurries from time to time as lows tonight drop back into the upper 20s. So any snow that falls on untreated roads can become slippery. Snow amounts throughout all of RI will basically be a grassy coating, but some areas of easternmost RI could potentially get up to an inch on grassy surfaces. Moving further to the east into Bristol county of MA snow totals could reach an inch or 2 while in Plymouth county amounts look to be on the order of 2-4 inches, but again most of this will on grassy surfaces while the roads may only have slippery spots or slushy coatings on them.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow

SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
SHARON, MA
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER ALERT 1-12,2022 Storms, Winds, Cold, Flurries

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee today. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds over 35mph are possible as the storms approach in the morning, then again as a cold front passes late in the day. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers on Friday. Mainly light accumulations are expected along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches for the highest elevations from Jamestown to Monterey.
NASHVILLE, TN
Idaho State Journal

Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as another storm approaches

East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog. The weather service is advising motorists to use caution on the region's roads because the storm is expected to create slippery conditions as well as reduced visibility. ...
IDAHO STATE
wcluradio.com

Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says

GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
KENTUCKY STATE
993thex.com

Snow likely in higher elevations this weekend

The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a winter weather advisory for several portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The advisory says higher elevations in NETN, including Unicoi, Greene, and Johnson Counties could see snow accumulation up to six inches and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. SWVA...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
FOX54 News

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
ALABAMA STATE

