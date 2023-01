Toledo’s Ottawa Park ice rink plans to hold a Hawaiian luau-themed skate session on Saturday evening.

The event runs 7-10 p.m. and admission is $4, with seniors $2, and children under 3 free. Skates cost $2 to rent.

Attendees can wear floral button-downs, grass skirts, leis, and other Hawaiian apparel. There will be a disc jockey and a Hula-Hoop contest on the ice.

The rink is at 2015 Parkside Dr.