Make the keyboard easier to use. Windows has many accessibility features that make it easier for anyone with impairments to use. Apart from visual and auditory accessibility features, Windows has a “sticky keys” feature that helps those with physical impairments, reduced motor skills, or injuries that make using the keyboard difficult, especially when needing to press two keys simultaneously. Here’s what you need to know about sticky keys on Windows and how to turn the feature on or off.

