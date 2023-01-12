ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]

The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles Student Arrested For Terroristic Threat Against School

The American Press reported that a 15-year-old Barbe High School student was arrested Thursday evening on January 12. The male student was reported for allegedly threatening the school during class. Kayla Vincent, a spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), said the teen was questioned about the incident. He was then charged with terrorizing and went into the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
