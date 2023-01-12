Read full article on original website
See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]
The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
Five Adorable Homes For Sale In Historic Downtown Lake Charles, Louisiana
Lake Charles is a wonderful place to live. The people, food, and culture are amazing. Take a look inside five of the most adorable homes for sale in Historic Downtown Lake Charles. If you are someone you know is looking for an amazing home, take a look at the list...
New Movies In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
The 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Will Be In Lake Charles!
Louisiana is the largest commercial fishery in the United States, producing over 850 million pounds of seafood annually from the Gulf of Mexico. The Bayou State is only 2nd to Alaska for producing the biggest volume of seafood by state. The Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board (LSPMB) wants to keep it that way!
Lake Charles Student Arrested For Terroristic Threat Against School
The American Press reported that a 15-year-old Barbe High School student was arrested Thursday evening on January 12. The male student was reported for allegedly threatening the school during class. Kayla Vincent, a spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), said the teen was questioned about the incident. He was then charged with terrorizing and went into the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
