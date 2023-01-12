ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

4 Midland Restaurants You May Not Know About

So much is happening in Midland/Odessa, which is a good thing. New shops and restaurants are opening, some of which we had no clue about. Check out these 4 new restaurants that have recently opened in Midland! I haven't personally tried them yet but after doing this article, I am definitely going to try them. Take a look at the photos, all of these dishes look absolutely delicious.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

New Bolder Indoor Adventure Park Just Opened Less Than 5 Hours From Midland-Odessa!

When you ask anyone what we could use more of here in Texas, most would say things to do. Fun with family, with kids, with a large group of people, just fun stuff in general, and apparently the folks in Grand Prairie, Texas understood the assignment. Have you heard of Bolder Adventure Park yet? Maybe not because it is actually very new, it opened at the end of last year.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Are These The Top 5 Best French Fries In Odessa?

Not all fries are created equal. It is up to you how you like your fries. Extra salty, steak, thin, crispy, crinkle, no salt, ketchup, no ketchup? I will go for crinkle any day but sometimes I like to change it up. Thank goodness for the many options we have here in the 432 to satisfy my french fry taste buds.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

More human remains found in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again canvassed the area near the 1700 block of E. Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During today’s search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Not Necessary! Midland-Odessa Weighs In On What We Do Not Need More Of Here

Driving through the streets of West Texas on a daily basis you know it like the back of your hand. You know where the nearest grocery store is, convenience store, nail salon and restaurant. But do you ever find yourself saying, 'wow, we really didn't need another one of those?' I do every so often. Don't get me wrong, I'm grateful for our Dollar Store selection in the 432 but man they're popping up like flies dang near every day.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Video: Drive By Shooting In Midland Captured By Doorbell Cam

Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the person or persons involved in a drive-by shooting on January 4th. The incident occurred at the 1100 block of Moran. Midland Police needs your help on a shots fired call that occurred the morning of January 4, 2023 in the 1100 block of Moran. (*Shots can be heard at the beginning of the video). An unknown suspect or suspects in a silver 4-door vehicle fired shots towards a residence and drove away.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Expired registration leads to drug bust, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A passenger in a car that was pulled over earlier this week for an expired vehicle registration sticker was arrested after she was allegedly caught with several different drugs. Elissa Boley, 41, has been charged with three counts of felony drug possession as well as possession of marijuana.  According to an Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two arrested on drug charges

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly caught with methamphetamines and marijuana. Alfred Knight, 36, has been charged with Delivery of Marijuana, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 26-year-old Marina Martinez has been charged with Delivery […]
ODESSA, TX
