4 Midland Restaurants You May Not Know About
So much is happening in Midland/Odessa, which is a good thing. New shops and restaurants are opening, some of which we had no clue about. Check out these 4 new restaurants that have recently opened in Midland! I haven't personally tried them yet but after doing this article, I am definitely going to try them. Take a look at the photos, all of these dishes look absolutely delicious.
New Bolder Indoor Adventure Park Just Opened Less Than 5 Hours From Midland-Odessa!
When you ask anyone what we could use more of here in Texas, most would say things to do. Fun with family, with kids, with a large group of people, just fun stuff in general, and apparently the folks in Grand Prairie, Texas understood the assignment. Have you heard of Bolder Adventure Park yet? Maybe not because it is actually very new, it opened at the end of last year.
Which Texas College Team Has The Most Support in Midland/Odessa?
Most people believe since Texas Tech is only 100 miles away from the Midland/Odessa area, that is the team most people in our area are rooting for, but is that true?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, UT and Texas A&M are the superpowers in Texas, but there are other teams that have plenty of box office appeal.
Dallas Cowboys Trevon Diggs Is Coming to Odessa To Celebrate
Dallas Cowboy's Trevon Diggs is coming to the Permian Basin to help raise money for a great cause. The Black Cultural Council of Odessa is excited to welcome Trevon Diggs on Saturday, February 25th. The Black Cultural Council of Odessa will be hosting "An Evening With The Stars," Taking It...
Are These The Top 5 Best French Fries In Odessa?
Not all fries are created equal. It is up to you how you like your fries. Extra salty, steak, thin, crispy, crinkle, no salt, ketchup, no ketchup? I will go for crinkle any day but sometimes I like to change it up. Thank goodness for the many options we have here in the 432 to satisfy my french fry taste buds.
Ask Midland Odessa – My Maid Of Honor Wants Me To Change My Wedding Date Because It’s Her Due Date!
Buzz Question - Okay, I love my MAID of Honor, but not this much. I'm getting married in 3 months and my Maid of Honor wants me to change my wedding date because it's also her Due Date. Yes she's pregnant and she has her due date NOW and it's on my wedding date. What the heck? I mean that's like a crazy request. Right? Any advice?
Traffic Alert! Faudree Exit Closed Going Into Odessa, How Long Will It Last?
Highway 191 has been a MESS lately and it will continue to be for a while. Going into Midland, the construction of the overpass ramp exit continues to go and cause traffic issues. Well, as of last week, the Faudree EXIT into Odessa has been closed off!. • FAUDREE EXIT...
Coming Soon! This Is What Is Going Up In Front Of Sam’s Club In Midland!
Ever since construction began on taking down the old BANK building in front of Sam's Club in Midland, there has been a lot of speculation on what was going up there. Well, now we know!. • RODEO DENTAL TO OPEN IN FRONT OF SAMS IN MIDLAND!. Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics...
More human remains found in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again canvassed the area near the 1700 block of E. Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During today’s search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
Not Necessary! Midland-Odessa Weighs In On What We Do Not Need More Of Here
Driving through the streets of West Texas on a daily basis you know it like the back of your hand. You know where the nearest grocery store is, convenience store, nail salon and restaurant. But do you ever find yourself saying, 'wow, we really didn't need another one of those?' I do every so often. Don't get me wrong, I'm grateful for our Dollar Store selection in the 432 but man they're popping up like flies dang near every day.
Caution! The Most Dangerous Road In Midland-Odessa According To Local Drivers
It is not unusual for many of us here in Midland-Odessa to have a little bit of a commute to get to work every day. However, for some folks, it may only be a 15 to 20-minute drive as opposed to bigger cities where they might be on the road for an hour. I myself have commuted to and from work for many years. I joke that I do it in my sleep sometimes.
Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
Here is an Awesome Place To Watch The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs
Cowboys fans you now have a great place to watch Cowboys playoff games or any of the games during the NFL playoffs. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Champs Sports Grill is now open in Midland at the former location of Brew Street (and before that Men's Warehouse). The sports bar...
Texas Roundabout Laws and Ways To Be Safe in One
The one thing we have added to traffic in Midland/Odessa is the roundabout, here are the laws in Texas and the ways to be safe entering, while in, and exiting those roundabouts. Most of my friends think a roundabout is a stupid way to get traffic around a tricky intersection,...
Video: Drive By Shooting In Midland Captured By Doorbell Cam
Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the person or persons involved in a drive-by shooting on January 4th. The incident occurred at the 1100 block of Moran. Midland Police needs your help on a shots fired call that occurred the morning of January 4, 2023 in the 1100 block of Moran. (*Shots can be heard at the beginning of the video). An unknown suspect or suspects in a silver 4-door vehicle fired shots towards a residence and drove away.
Expired registration leads to drug bust, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A passenger in a car that was pulled over earlier this week for an expired vehicle registration sticker was arrested after she was allegedly caught with several different drugs. Elissa Boley, 41, has been charged with three counts of felony drug possession as well as possession of marijuana. According to an Odessa […]
Two arrested on drug charges
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly caught with methamphetamines and marijuana. Alfred Knight, 36, has been charged with Delivery of Marijuana, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 26-year-old Marina Martinez has been charged with Delivery […]
