Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Nebraska Examiner

Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure, such as a mask mandate, without the approval of their city council or county board and sign-off from state health officials. State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a Republican initially appointed in June by former Gov. Pete Ricketts, […] The post Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha's PACE, LPOA restructure amid federal investigation

OMAHA -- As Vinny Palermo, an Omaha city councilman — and, coincidentally that day, the city's acting mayor — watched federal agents search his home one snowy December morning, he peered out a window. Palermo was wearing a dark-colored hoodie from Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln nonprofit remains committed to southeast Nebraska amid rebranding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite a new name, the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center hasn’t changed its commitment to serving southeast Nebraska. BraveBe, a nonprofit that works with children who have been abused, changed its name from the Child Advocacy Center last year. Executive Director Paige Piper said the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
DECATUR, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Ex-Lincoln Police officer sentenced to probation for misdemeanor assault

A judge Friday sentenced a former Lincoln Police officer to probation and community service for assaulting a man while working off-duty in his police uniform as security at a local hospital more than two years ago. Benjamin Rieker's attorney, Carlos Monzón, argued first for a new trial, saying Rieker believed...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues

The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Complaints of bedbugs, water, heating issues at Evans Tower

The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson says he plans to have a secondary office downtown in the city-county building. Emily's Friday night forecast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Warmer just in time...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Ganem curious about record requests specifics

The fluctuating and rising costs of public records requests incurred by the City of Fremont has piqued the curiosity of Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem, so much so that she is making her own public records requests to learn more about specifics of the issue. Ganem first brought up...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha church in need of new furnaces

The Nebraska State Patrol has made seizing fentanyl a priority. Plenty of clouds with filtered sunshine today but temperatures still warm above average with highs in the mid-40s. Navigating Veterans Affairs can be a challenge -- but there is help. Updated: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM UTC. Services for...
OMAHA, NE

