Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure, such as a mask mandate, without the approval of their city council or county board and sign-off from state health officials. State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a Republican initially appointed in June by former Gov. Pete Ricketts, […] The post Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha's PACE, LPOA restructure amid federal investigation
OMAHA -- As Vinny Palermo, an Omaha city councilman — and, coincidentally that day, the city's acting mayor — watched federal agents search his home one snowy December morning, he peered out a window. Palermo was wearing a dark-colored hoodie from Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE...
doniphanherald.com
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Lincoln nonprofit remains committed to southeast Nebraska amid rebranding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite a new name, the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center hasn’t changed its commitment to serving southeast Nebraska. BraveBe, a nonprofit that works with children who have been abused, changed its name from the Child Advocacy Center last year. Executive Director Paige Piper said the...
doniphanherald.com
Arizona man sentenced for threats called in to Union Pacific, other spots in Omaha
A man from Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced Friday to 18 months in federal prison for calling in threats to Union Pacific’s headquarters and other locations in Omaha in April 2021. Andrew Isaac Abrams, 42, was sentenced for transmitting threats through interstate commerce, according to a news release from the...
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
doniphanherald.com
Hilgers moves to Nebraska attorney general job with water rights, Biden policy challenge ahead
There's a new attorney general in town. But Mike Hilgers is no stranger to the Capitol or state government after serving six years in the Legislature as a Lincoln senator, including two years in the challenging role of leading 48 fellow senators as speaker. There's a lot on his new...
Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
North Platte Telegraph
Ex-Lincoln Police officer sentenced to probation for misdemeanor assault
A judge Friday sentenced a former Lincoln Police officer to probation and community service for assaulting a man while working off-duty in his police uniform as security at a local hospital more than two years ago. Benjamin Rieker's attorney, Carlos Monzón, argued first for a new trial, saying Rieker believed...
WOWT
Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues
The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds...
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural.
doniphanherald.com
Health Matters: Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
WOWT
Complaints of bedbugs, water, heating issues at Evans Tower
The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson says he plans to have a secondary office downtown in the city-county building. Emily's Friday night forecast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Warmer just in time...
Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha
Authorities say the facility was notified by the electronic monitoring company that Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor earlier in the evening.
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
doniphanherald.com
Ganem curious about record requests specifics
The fluctuating and rising costs of public records requests incurred by the City of Fremont has piqued the curiosity of Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem, so much so that she is making her own public records requests to learn more about specifics of the issue. Ganem first brought up...
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
WOWT
Omaha church in need of new furnaces
The Nebraska State Patrol has made seizing fentanyl a priority. Plenty of clouds with filtered sunshine today but temperatures still warm above average with highs in the mid-40s. Navigating Veterans Affairs can be a challenge -- but there is help. Updated: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM UTC. Services for...
Comments / 5